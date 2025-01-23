Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagecommunity medicaluniversity medicalpatient nursesurgeon talkinghandhospitalmedicinepersonNavy Sailors Work Hand in Hand with Civilian Healthcare Employees. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972528/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Team Supports University of New Mexico Hospital 220208-A-WB694-172ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- U.S. Navy Cmdr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652439/image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972502/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Response Team Support Local Farmington Hospital 211218-A-TV877-1004FARMINGTON, N.M. -- U.S. Navy Lt. j.g.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654215/image-person-medicine-womanFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927788/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licenseU.S. Navy Cmdr. Nikunj Bhatt supports local hospitals Intensive Care Unit 211210-A-TV877-1002FARMINGTON, N.M. – U.S. Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654430/image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927823/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Team Supports University of New Mexico Hospital 220208-A-WB694-595Albuquerque, N.M.-- U.S. Navy Cmdr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652139/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927603/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licenseNMRTC San Diego Sailors Participate in Multidisciplinary, Perioperative Emergency Quarterly Training220325-N-XZ205-1118SAN…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647484/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972533/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseU.S. Navy Cmdr. Nikunj Bhatt supports local hospitals Intensive Care Unit 211210-A-TV877-1003FARMINGTON, N.M. – U.S. Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647598/photo-image-person-medicine-womanFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972510/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseU.S. Navy Sailors provide Medical care for COVID patients at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana 211111-A-PE084…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654427/image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972500/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseNMRTC San Diego Sailors Participate in Multidisciplinary, Perioperative Emergency Quarterly Training220325-N-XZ205-1062SAN…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647502/photo-image-person-medicine-fireFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972532/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseNMRTC San Diego Sailors Participate in Multidisciplinary, Perioperative Emergency Quarterly Training220325-N-XZ205-1003SAN…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647894/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972538/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseU.S. Navy Sailors provide Medical care for COVID patients at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana 211111-A-PE084…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654315/image-face-person-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972539/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseNavy medical team assists Bellin Hospital ICU and ER during COVID response 220213-A-QC081-327GREEN BAY, Wisc. - U.S. Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652202/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972537/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Readiness Team assist with operations at Providence St. Patrick Hospital 211130-A-PE084-002MISSOULA, Mont.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654219/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972521/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Response Team Support Local Farmington Hospital 211218-A-TV877-1002FARMINGTON, N.M. -- U.S. Navy Lt. Greta…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654421/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927483/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Team Assists at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, New York 220215-A-XS922-0004BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652146/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972540/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseNMCSD San Diego’s First Surgical Telementoring Surgery with NHCP220516-N-XZ205-1053SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2022) Capt. Gordon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647865/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972541/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseNMRTC San Diego Teams Up With U.S. Air Force 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron220316-N-LW757-1020SAN DIEGO (March 16, 2022)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646977/photo-image-person-medicine-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseInternational nurses day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572002/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseNavy medical support shadows civilians in Lafayette during COVID response LAFAYETTE, La. – U.S. Navy Ensign Banko, a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654285/image-face-shadows-personFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972516/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseU.S. Navy medical team joins Erie County Medical Center hospital staff’s fight against COVID 220123-A-BM014-196BUFFALO, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647866/photo-image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInternational nurses day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572055/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseNavy Medical Team Supports Louisiana HospitalLAFAYETTE, La. — U.S. Navy Lt. Mary Hinson, a critical care registered nurse…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654297/image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972531/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseNavy Medical Personnel Receive Training on The V60 Plus Ventilator at Hendrick Medical Center 210129-A-JW296-013U.S. Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647487/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license