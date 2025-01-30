Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmas treechristmas fireplacechristmasfireplacehearthchristmas decorationsfireplace housechristmas houseA fire burns in the Oval Office fireplace.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas fireplace, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730673/christmas-fireplace-editable-interior-designView licensePresident Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in the Oval Office of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994045/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree decoration blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723044/christmas-tree-decoration-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe White House Truman Balcony, decorated for the holidays, is seen in the early morning light, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652061/photo-image-light-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas fireplace, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759752/christmas-fireplace-editable-interior-designView licensePresident Joe Biden meets with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in the Oval Office.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652379/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519688/santas-coming-editable-blog-banner-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Oval Office.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648282/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas decorated fireplace editable mockup, living room interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680615/christmas-decorated-fireplace-editable-mockup-living-room-interiorView licenseA sunrise view of the Washington Monument is seen from the South Grounds of the White House, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652458/photo-image-public-domain-house-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas hotel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723027/christmas-hotel-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Oval Office is decorated for the holidays, Tuesday, November 30, 2021. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz) This…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652457/photo-image-public-domain-family-houseFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas fireplace stocking, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760555/christmas-fireplace-stocking-editable-remixView licenseThe South Portico of the White House is seen lit up in rainbow colors, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, following the the Respect…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995717/photo-image-light-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas fireplace stocking, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760488/christmas-fireplace-stocking-editable-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit a Christmas Tree dedicated to Dr. Biden, Friday, December 24, 2021, in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652438/image-face-christmas-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12899089/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseHoliday decorations are seen in the Oval Office as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participate in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652419/image-christmas-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724883/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe plaque on the back of President Joe Biden's Cabinet Room chair is seen Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the White House.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652394/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseHello December, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519412/hello-december-editable-blog-banner-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647465/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687789/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseThe South Portico of the White House is seen lit up in rainbow colors, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, following the the Respect…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071619/photo-image-person-sky-lightFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723585/merry-christmas-blog-banner-templateView licenseCommander Biden visits the Oval Office, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654276/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSecret santa blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723635/secret-santa-blog-banner-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with Target CEO Brian Cornell about supply chain issues, Tuesday, November 9, 2021…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652456/image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12899102/merry-christmas-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe traditional Shamrock Bowl presented by Taoiseach Micheál Martin of Ireland is displayed in the Oval Office on St.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654015/image-plant-tree-woodFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Christmas flat illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15777146/editable-christmas-flat-illustration-design-element-setView licensePresident Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Commander Biden go for a sunset stroll along the beach, Tuesday, December…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652216/image-dog-hand-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseHousewarming gifts blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725141/housewarming-gifts-blog-banner-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff pack Thanksgiving…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654234/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12899067/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden signs “H.R.1437 - Further Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2023” on Friday, December 16…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072573/photo-image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's greetings Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724880/seasons-greetings-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden’s jacket hangs on the chair behind the Resolute Desk, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the Oval Office.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648034/photo-image-public-domain-house-tableFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788609/christmas-facebook-story-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden shakes hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after delivering his State of the Union address to a joint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654030/image-hands-people-womanFree Image from public domain license