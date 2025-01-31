Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageforkliftfacemanpublic domainclothingshipglassesindustryU.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Duane Takala, a network administrator assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, uses a forklift to maneuver a supply crate designated for the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), during mid-deployment voyage repairs in Brest, France, June 30, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. 