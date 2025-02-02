Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagewallcolorfulfallen treesnational parkjoshua treenature joshua treenaturewallpaperWall Street Mill Views.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6541 x 3679 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPhoto journal ideas Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767247/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWonderland Ranch and the Wall Street Mill TrailIf you're making your way to the Wall Street Mill, take a look around...…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654168/photo-image-pink-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767249/photo-journal-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSection 9 PanoNPS / Preston Jordan Jr. This photo was taken in Section 9. It's a segment of land owned by the Mojave Desert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654342/photo-image-tree-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767248/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrickly Pear Cactus FlowerNPS / Preston Jordan Jr. Alt text: A close-up photo of a Prickly Pear Cactus flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654620/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547439/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBighorn Sheep on Ryan MountainNPS / Preston Jordan Jr. When visiting the park, always check your surroundings... you never…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654181/photo-image-space-mountain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMountain climbing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998366/mountain-climbing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesert Sunflower: Geraea canescensNPS / Preston Jordan Jr. Alt text: A close-up photo of a Desert Sunflowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654364/photo-image-flower-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998370/discover-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShadows on the Wall Street Mill Trailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730190/shadows-the-wall-street-mill-trailFree Image from public domain licenseEscape to paradise Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008918/escape-paradise-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGambel's QuailNPS / Preston Jordan Jr. Alt text: A photo of a desert quail perched on a dead treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654374/photo-image-tree-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExplore africa Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008904/explore-africa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBighorn Sheep on Ryan MountainNPS / Preston Jordan Jr. It's somewhat rare to stumble upon bighorn sheep within the park, but…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654164/photo-image-space-mountain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome spring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547427/welcome-spring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJoshua Tree (Yucca brevifolia)Photo: NPS / Bill Bjornstad Alt Text: A valley of Joshua trees with a rocky mountain in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653130/photo-image-background-trees-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseNatural trail Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220819/natural-trail-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseJoshua Tree (Yucca brevifolia)Photo: NPS / Bill Bjornstad Alt Text: A valley of Joshua trees.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653108/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNatural trail blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220820/natural-trail-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseGraffiti Near Jumbo RocksRemoving graffiti is a tedious process that requires training, approved cleaning materials, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655134/photo-image-face-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePlaylist stream blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571879/playlist-stream-blog-banner-templateView licenseDesert Spiny LizardSo many different reptiles in the park... never know where you'll see them. These lizards blend in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653910/photo-image-space-tree-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667948/mountain-travel-blog-banner-templateView licenseGambel's quail at Oasis of MaraGambel's quail (Callipepla gambelii) foraging under fallen palm fronds at the Oasis of Mara.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654601/photo-image-animal-palms-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNational park blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667953/national-park-blog-banner-templateView licenseRyan Mountain Bighorn Sheep.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648341/ryan-mountain-bighorn-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseKeep going Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789719/keep-going-facebook-story-templateView licenseSnow near the Wall Street Mill parking area on Bighorn Pass Road at sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730178/photo-image-plant-palm-tree-lightFree Image from public domain licenseNatural trail Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220818/natural-trail-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseClouds build from Geology Tour RoadNPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt Text: Large white clouds loom over a desert landscape…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655114/photo-image-clouds-plant-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Fall Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11681735/happy-fall-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRock formations along the Willow Hole trailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730385/rock-formations-along-the-willow-hole-trailFree Image from public domain licenseChase your dreams Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789703/chase-your-dreams-facebook-story-templateView licenseOcotillo in bloom at the Bajada Nature Trailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730466/ocotillo-bloom-the-bajada-nature-trailFree Image from public domain licenseWinter is coming Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787755/winter-coming-facebook-story-templateView licenseNPS / Alessandra Puig-Santanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729908/nps-alessandra-puig-santanaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Fall blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11823789/happy-fall-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHiker on the Fortynine Palms Trailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714741/hiker-the-fortynine-palms-trailFree Image from public domain license