Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageamphibious assaultbattalion landing team 222nd marine expeditionary unit 22nd meufirepersonoceanmanpublic domainU.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Paul Kainz, a squad leader with Golf Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fires at targets during a live-fire range aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in the Atlantic Ocean, July 15, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Armando Elizalde)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6260 x 4173 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarConstruction company Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866268/construction-company-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseU.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dillon Siebert, a rifleman with Golf Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653432/photo-image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373193/construction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseU.S. Marines with Golf Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), run toward their targets…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653437/photo-image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639677/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Marines assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct MV-22 Osprey night…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653457/photo-image-face-person-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural solutions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9466230/architectural-solutions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Marines assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct MV-22 Osprey flight…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653667/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173417/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Seth Wakefield, a squad leader with Golf Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653435/image-face-person-fireFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural solutions poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804408/architectural-solutions-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA target is utilized during a live-fire range aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653688/photo-image-fire-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640572/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Marines assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Sailors assigned to the Wasp…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653649/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639633/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Marines assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct MV-22 Osprey night…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648622/photo-image-person-moon-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseEarth fact sheet Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824090/earth-fact-sheet-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Marines assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Sailors assigned to the Wasp…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653453/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138263/construction-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license220715-N-VM474-2358 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 15, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gadiel Ortizmelon, assigned to the 22nd…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653452/photo-image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional construction Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210383/professional-construction-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseA U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes off…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653444/photo-image-fire-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373610/construction-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire M4 service rifles during a live-fire exercise aboard the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653661/photo-image-face-people-fireFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional construction Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210382/professional-construction-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license220715-N-TP544-1000 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 15, 2022) A U.S. Marine performs maintenance on an AH-1Z Viper helicopter, attached…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653450/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWelding service Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210562/welding-service-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseU.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Charles McKellar, a crew chief with the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653668/photo-image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372718/construction-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gadiel Ortizmelon, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fires an M4 service…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648398/photo-image-hand-person-fireFree Image from public domain licenseWelding service Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210560/welding-service-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseU.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to conduct a live-fire exercise aboard the Wasp…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653436/photo-image-person-fire-baseballFree Image from public domain licenseLabor day Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210656/labor-day-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseU.S. Marine Cpl. Isaiah Ute fires an M4 rifle during a live-fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648342/photo-image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWelding service blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210278/welding-service-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseU.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alex Sweet, a UH-1Y Huey pilot with the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653458/image-person-plane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseManufacturing industry Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829916/manufacturing-industry-instagram-story-templateView license220704-N-QA919-1333 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 14, 2022) An MV-22 Osprey assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653679/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWelding service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006423/welding-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA light armored vehicle 25 (LAV-25) attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires a 25mm machine gun during a live…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653686/photo-image-person-fire-lightFree Image from public domain license