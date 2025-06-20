Owbridge's Lung Tonic:Ccures Coughs, Colds : Girl in Red Dress]
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Alternate Title(s):
Lung Tonic
Contributor(s):
Owbridge, W. T., issuing body
Publication:
Hull : W.T. Owbridge, [between 1880 and 1915?]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Nonprescription Drugs,
Antitussive Agents,
Common Cold -- drug therapy
Genre(s):
Advertisements
Abstract:
Advertisement for Owbridge's Lung Tonic. Card is an unconventional shape; cut precisely to the illustration (no white space). The card features a color illustration of a girl in a red dress, wearing a white apron and holding a doll. She is pushing a doll stroller in which lies a large box of Owbridge's Lung Tonic.
Extent:
1 trade card : 13 x 6 cm
Technique:
chromolithograph, color
NLM Unique ID:
101702868
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101702868
Original public domain image from Flickr