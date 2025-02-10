Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegum bootsgrassplantpeoplemanpublic domainorangeclothingOrange rubber boots.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 802 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3486 x 2329 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWalking shoes poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700313/walking-shoes-poster-template-and-designView licenseThe President’s Own U.S. Marine Band performs during the 4th of July celebration, Monday, July 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653548/image-face-person-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseWalking shoes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814120/walking-shoes-instagram-post-templateView licenseGuests enjoy the South Lawn of the White House Monday, July 4, 2022, during Fourth of July celebrations. (Official White…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653350/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseWalking shoes Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814126/walking-shoes-instagram-story-templateView license4th of July Reception_2022_ (77 of 195)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652286/4th-july-reception_2022_-77-195Free Image from public domain licenseChoose nature poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702704/choose-nature-poster-template-and-designView licensePresident Barack Obama jokingly puts his toe on the scale as Trip Director Marvin Nicholson, unaware to the President's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050310/photo-image-art-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseWalking shoes blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814122/walking-shoes-blog-banner-templateView licenseGuests attend the July 4th celebration, Monday, July 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653353/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseCute old couple border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576985/cute-old-couple-border-background-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden departs the White House for his trip to Connecticut on Friday, October 15, 2021. (Official White House…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652247/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseMusic album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836565/music-album-cover-templateView license4th of July Reception 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652298/4th-july-reception-2022Free Image from public domain licenseEditable casual fashion, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307750/editable-casual-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff attend the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653302/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle copy space, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576919/couple-dance-doodle-copy-space-editable-designView licenseColleville-sur-Mer, France – A U.S. Army paratrooper stands watch in the American Cemetery in Normandy, France after a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043990/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseCasual fashion background, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725535/casual-fashion-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden works in the Oval Office, Friday, September 10, 2021. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653101/image-person-art-woodFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576917/couple-dance-doodle-background-editable-designView license4th of July Reception 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652293/4th-july-reception-2022Free Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643493/winter-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license"I focused on the detail of the Resolute Desk as the President was talking with two aides in the Oval Office." (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051405/photo-image-person-fashionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable couple fashion, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307258/editable-couple-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Grounds Superintendent Dale Haney participate in a tree planting ceremony in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994025/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseMen's style poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11611335/mens-style-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden cross the South Lawn for a tree planting ceremony, Monday, October 24, 2022…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994033/photo-image-plant-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825432/winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseA U.S. Border Patrol agent’s wet boots sit atop a Border Patrol vehicle to dry while he and fellow agents work to clear…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726537/photo-image-public-domain-2021Free Image from public domain licenseCute old couple doodle computer wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576991/cute-old-couple-doodle-computer-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe President’s Own U.S. Marine Band performs during the 4th of July celebration, Monday, July 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653326/image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307788/winter-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseService helmets, hats and boots rest atop a table as U.S. Customs and Border Protection hosts the annual Valor Memorial and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653985/photo-image-border-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576922/couple-dance-doodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden disembarks Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, October 15, 2021, after his trip to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652252/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404176/solo-travel-poster-template-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden disembarks Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, following his trip…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652098/image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licensePuffer jacket mockup, outdoor photoshoothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7649070/puffer-jacket-mockup-outdoor-photoshootView licensePresident Joe Biden stops at the Greek Orthodox Altar with Patriarch Theophilos III, Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Church of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654174/image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license