Upjohn's Friable Pills Can Be Reduced to a Powder under the thumb
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Alternate Title(s):
Friable pills can be reduced to a powder under the thumb
Contributor(s):
Merck Sharp & Dohme, publisher.
Publication:
Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire : Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited, [between 1980 and 1990?]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Nonprescription Drugs,
Pharmaceutical Preparations,
Upjohn Pill & Granule Co.
Genre(s):
Advertisements
Abstract:
Reproduction of an advertisement for Upjohn's Friable Pills, originally published in 1894. Card features an illustration of a man's thumb crushing a pill.
Extent:
1 trade card : 10 x 13 cm
Technique:
color
NLM Unique ID:
101703644
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101703644
