A-Corn Salve Removes the Toe Corn Every Time: No Pain, No Poison
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Contributor(s):
Giant Chemical Co., issuing body.
Publication:
[Philadelphia] : [Giant Chemical Co.] , [between 1870 and 1900]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Nonprescription Drugs,
Callosities -- drug therapy
Genre(s):
Advertisements
Abstract:
Advertisement for A-Corn Salve. The recto features an illustration of an oak tree. Framing the recto are vines, and in each corner is an acorn with the words "trade mark." The card opens to a spread. On the left side of the spread is a poem titled, "Listen to this wail of toe," about a woman suffering from a painful corn, and how A-corn Salve quickly "slew" her corn. On the right side of the spread is a narrative about corns from a school boy's perspective, describing different kinds of corns - the toe-corn being the worst. The verso lists 7 testimonials about the effectiveness of the product.
Extent:
1 trade card : 15 x 9 cm
Technique:
chromolithograph, color
NLM Unique ID:
101703226 (See catalog record)
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101703226
Original public domain image from Flickr