Edit ImageCrop27SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage advertisementdrugsvintage postervintage bookmedicinepublic domain abstractadvertisementdrugs vintageJohnson's Anodyne Liniment: Unlike Any Other : the Vigor of YouthCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Anodyne Liniment! Contributor(s):I.S. Johnson & Co., issuing body. Publication:Boston, Mass. : I.S. Johnson & Co., [between 1850 and 1900?] Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Nonprescription Drugs Genre(s):Advertisements Abstract:Advertisement for Johnson's Anodyne Liniment. Card features an illustration of a little naked boy leaping in the air, with a spear in his right hand. 