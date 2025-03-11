Dr. Bradford's "Vinaigrette"
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Contributor(s):
Dr. A.F. Bradford & Co. issuing body.
Publication:
Boston, Mass. : Dr. A.F. Bradford & Co., [between 1870 and 1900?]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Nonprescription Drugs
Headache -- drug therapy
Toothache -- drug therapy
Genre(s):
Advertisements
Abstract:
Advertisement for Dr. Bradford's "Vinaigrette." Card features a color illustration of a girl dressed as a "faisan dore" (golden pheasant), wearing a red dress, red hat with a pheasant's head, and a long, red tail. She is holding a tree branch and two butterflies are visible behind her.
Extent:
1 trade card : 12 x 8 cm
Technique:
chromolithograph, color
NLM Unique ID:
101701644
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101701644
Original public domain image from Flickr