Edit ImageCrop47SaveSaveEdit Imagestill lifefish bowldoggoldfishvintage dogadvertisementvintage advertisementgold fishTake Parker's SarsaparillaCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Parker's Sarsaparilla Publication:[United States?] : [publisher not identified], [between 1850 and 1900?] Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Smilax, Nonprescription Drugs Genre(s):Advertisements Abstract:Advertisement for Parker's Sarsaparilla. Card features a color illustration of a dog looking into a fish bowl with four goldfish swimming in it. Extent:1 trade card : 11 x 14 cm Technique:chromolithograph, color NLM Unique ID:101703875 Permanent Link:resource.nlm.nih.gov/101703875 