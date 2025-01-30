Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imageanatomymedicineanatomicalvintage medical illustrationvintage anatomyanatomy physiology medicalmedicallung anatomyAnatomy of Human LungsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:1660? Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Lung -- anatomy & histology Genre(s):Pictorial Works Related Title(s):Is part of: Anatomical demostration cards.; See related catalog record: 101520602 Extent:1 painting on laid paper (1 sheet) : 23 x 16 cm. Technique:gouache, color NLM Unique ID:101557964 NLM Image ID:C06210 Permanent Link:resource.nlm.nih.gov/101557964Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 815 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3527 x 5195 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable human body x ray design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15206456/editable-human-body-ray-design-element-setView licenseThree Heads with Flayed Scalps, Showing Cranium and VeinsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648260/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseLung cancer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12567775/lung-cancer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDemonstration of Surgical ProcedureCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:1660?…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648274/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseLungs check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381503/lungs-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHuman eyeCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:1660? Language(s):English Format:Still image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648568/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseLungs check-up Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460414/lungs-check-up-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy of human male and female form, with two nude figures standing in a landscapeCollection:Images from the History of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653621/image-face-paper-handFree Image from public domain licenseLung cancer Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12567776/lung-cancer-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHuman brainCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: 1660? Language(s): English Format: Still image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648432/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseLung cancer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381511/lung-cancer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCross-section of brain, vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647644/cross-section-brain-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseLung cancer blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12567773/lung-cancer-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLesson of Anatomy of Doctor Johann Deyman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648559/lesson-anatomy-doctor-johann-deymanFree Image from public domain licenseLung cancer Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460534/lung-cancer-facebook-story-templateView licenseAnatomy of Doctor TulpCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Rembrandt van Rijn, 1606-1669…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653617/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLung cancer element group, editable 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210359/lung-cancer-element-group-editable-remixView licenseHolländischer Arzt eine Japanerin sezierend =: Dutch Doctor Dissecting a Japanese WomanCollection:Images from the History…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653619/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseWorld heart day editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097322/world-heart-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseDr. Egberts' Lesson on AnatomyCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Keyser, Thomas de, artist…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653611/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable human body x ray design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15206092/editable-human-body-ray-design-element-setView licenseMedicine - China: Full-length figure illustrating acupuncture pointsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653366/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFollow your heart Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117756/follow-your-heart-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licenseViews of human head, including muscles, nose, ear, and jaw. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786719/image-paper-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable human body x ray design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15206455/editable-human-body-ray-design-element-setView licenseBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones Genre(s):Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648462/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseLungs check-up poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460536/lungs-check-up-poster-templateView licenseAnatomy - Artistic: Illustrations on Correct Proportions of Human Anatomy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995656/image-face-medicine-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205057/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseAbdominal musclesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Petrus, ca. 1250-ca. 1315, author. de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653570/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseClean lungs, health technology remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182579/clean-lungs-health-technology-remix-editable-designView licenseMusculature of the human body, vintage drawing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647246/musculature-the-human-body-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205878/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones Genre(s):Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648445/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseLungs check-up poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460537/lungs-check-up-poster-templateView licenseBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones Genre(s):Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654986/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable human body x ray design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205931/editable-human-body-ray-design-element-setView licenseMan with Blue CataractCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653608/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097314/anatomy-class-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseMusculature of the human bodyCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Gamelin, Jacques, 1739-1803…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653693/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license