U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 69, Savenay, France: Ward C-8 for orthopedic cases.
Bedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610017/bedroom-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.27, Angers, France: Orthopedic Ward No.45, with Balkan Frames.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648573/photo-image-face-frames-personFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379646/bedroom-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Air Force. Hospital, McChord Air Force Base, Tacoma, Wash: Interior view- Orthopedic WardCollection:Images from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652514/photo-image-person-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Kid's room Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379547/kids-room-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Artificial limbs: Orthopedic brace, archive photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648106/photo-image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Back to dorm sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466305/back-dorm-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.27, Angers, France: Workshop for reconstruction in connection with orthopedic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652524/photo-image-person-medicine-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976853/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView license
Base Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: Orthopedic Ward (No. 7-A)Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652522/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Medicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544912/medicine-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: Paris: , 1827 Format: Still image Abstract: Female…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653788/image-medicine-abstract-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Student accommodation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466295/student-accommodation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 9, Chateauroux, France: Christmas Dinner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071807/photo-image-face-christmas-personFree Image from public domain license
Motivational quote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630947/motivational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Army Nurses with Santa Claus Outside the 172nd General Hospital.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995747/photo-image-christmas-people-medicineFree Image from public domain license
History warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357250/history-warns-blog-banner-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Leg braces and corrective shoesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bell, Benjamin, 1749-1806…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653564/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Elderly healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459212/elderly-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Orthopedic splints or bracesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Bell, Benjamin, 1749-1806…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653800/image-art-medicine-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: 1647 Format: Still image Abstract: Full length orthopedic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653790/image-person-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Orthopedic apparatus: Traction method
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653568/orthopedic-apparatus-traction-methodFree Image from public domain license
Future houses Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630322/future-housesView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 41, Paris, France: A Mexican Fighting for AmericaCollection:Images from the History of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655152/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom decor, editable interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702269/bedroom-decor-editable-interior-mockupView license
Pretty little girl adjusts a brace on her legCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)Subject(s):Orthopedic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653554/image-background-face-handFree Image from public domain license
Pinot noir label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14533900/pinot-noir-label-template-editable-designView license
Arm sling and artificial legsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bell, Benjamin, 1749-1806…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653785/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Blue bedding png mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13916540/blue-bedding-png-mockup-editable-designView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: Paris: , 1741 Format: Still image Abstract: Allegory…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653786/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smart home Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630860/smart-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Historiated letter QCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): König, Emanuel, 1658-1731, author…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653691/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Pillows, bed linen mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588070/pillows-bed-linen-mockup-editable-designView license
Bandaging an amputee at the Severance Hospital, Seoul, Korea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648322/photo-image-people-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952500/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sterile Army Expendable Blood Recipient Set.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995746/sterile-army-expendable-blood-recipient-setFree Image from public domain license
Tiny house life poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650395/tiny-house-life-poster-template-editable-textView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 26, Allerey, France: Grave of Lt. Klingen, hospital's first deathFormat: Still image Extent:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653122/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain license