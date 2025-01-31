Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageold hospital beddormold hospitalold house photowarhospital buildingbedbed oldU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 69, Savenay, France: Ward C-8 for orthopedic cases.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 871 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3174 x 2303 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610017/bedroom-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseU.S. Army. 