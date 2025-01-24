rawpixel
President Joe Biden arrives at the Imperial Palace, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. (Official White House Photo by…
Japan foundation day poster template
President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio participate in an arrival ceremony, Monday, May 23, 2022, at…
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
An honor guard prepares for President Joe Biden’s arrival at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Monday, May 23, 2022. (Official White…
Japan festival Instagram post template
President Joe Biden meets with Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. (Official…
Comic event blog banner template
President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio participate in an arrival ceremony, Monday, May 23, 2022, at…
Japan travel ad Instagram post template, editable text
Crowds wait ahead of President Joe Biden’s remarks on the war in Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Royal Castle in…
Golden week poster template
The World Series trophy is on display as President Joe Biden hosts an event for the 2021 Champion Atlanta Braves, Monday…
Tokyo trip poster template
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden disembark Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, May 30…
PNG element study in Japan, education photo collage, editable design
President Joe Biden arrives at the Royal Palace of Madrid and greets King Felipe VI of Spain, Tuesday, June 28, 2022.…
Hanami festival Instagram post template
The Presidential flag flies on the hood of the Presidential limousine as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board…
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio participate in a joint press conference, Monday, May 23, 2022, at…
Golden week Instagram post template
American flags line Arlington National Cemetery.
Visit Tokyo blog banner template
Marine One Lands and President Joe Biden disembarks at the Wall Street landing zone in New York City, Monday, September 20…
Golden week Instagram post template
President Joe Biden arrives at NYPD Headquarters at One Police Plaza in New York, Thursday, February 3, 2022, to attend a…
Comic event Facebook post template
President Joe Biden looks at a 2022 Corvette at the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit with UAW President Ray…
Travel to Japan poster template
President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz participate in a joint press conference Monday, February 7, 2022, in…
Travel to Japan poster template
President Joe Biden walks from the Oval Office of the White House to the Presidential limousine on the South Lawn driveway…
Golden week poster template
President Joe Biden disembarks Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, December 19, 2022, after a weekend…
PNG element study in Japan, education photo collage, editable design
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden depart the South Lawn of the White House aboard Marine One, Wednesday, May 18…
Study in Japan, education photo collage, editable design
Marine One arrives on the South Lawn of the White House Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, following President Joe Biden’s trip to Camp…
Japanese omakase poster template, editable text and design
Marine One Departs the South Lawn of the White House Friday, May 6, 2022, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland to begin…
