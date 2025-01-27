Edit ImageCropThe Bureau of Land Management (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagecalifornia oakbig oaksacramentobig treedeercampingoak treesavannahSacramento River Bend Outstanding Natural Area.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1001 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8164 x 6808 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980959/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseSacramento River Bend Outstanding Natural AreaThe Sacramento River Bend Outstanding Natural Area (ONA) is a valuable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653724/photo-image-plant-tree-blueFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980453/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseSacramento River Bend Outstanding Natural AreaThe Sacramento River Bend Outstanding Natural Area (ONA) is a valuable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653719/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980457/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseChappie-Shasta OHV AreaVisitors to the rolling, brushy hills near Shasta Lake in northern California will find off-highway…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653728/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980452/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseLacks Creek Management AreaPicture of Lacks Creek watershed northwest of Arcata, California. Lacks Creek is a recreational…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653996/photo-image-plant-horse-treeFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980456/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseLacks Creek Management AreaPicture of Lacks Creek watershed northwest of Arcata, California. Lacks Creek is a recreational…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653998/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980459/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseLacks Creek Management AreaPicture of Lacks Creek watershed northwest of Arcata, California. Lacks Creek is a recreational…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653718/photo-image-plant-horse-treeFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980957/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseArchers at Swasey Recreation AreaOver 30 miles of dirt single-track wind through the hills between Swasey Drive and Muletown…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648399/photo-image-people-road-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980462/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseSacramento River Rail TrailNorth of Redding, the Sacramento River Rail Trail links with the Sacramento River Trail, forming…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653590/photo-image-plant-tree-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980463/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseThe Iron Canyon Trail is a fun 4.5 mile trail that allows explorers a view of the Sacramento River Bend high above the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398534/free-photo-image-angus-animal-archaeologyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal forest silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183771/editable-animal-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseClear Creek GorgeThe Clear Creek Greenway offers hiking, biking, horseback riding, wildlife viewing and swimming all within…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653710/photo-image-plant-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal forest silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183522/editable-animal-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseYuki WildernessThe ancient forests of the Yuki Wilderness consist of ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, Shasta red fir, white fir…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647655/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseWaterbuck animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661043/waterbuck-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseYuki WildernessThe ancient forests of the Yuki Wilderness consist of ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, Shasta red fir, white fir…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653717/photo-image-flowers-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license3D trees in a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454218/trees-park-editable-remixView license4x4 Club at Chappie-Shasta OHV AreaVisitors to the rolling, brushy hills near Shasta Lake in northern California will find…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653517/image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11860792/mountain-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYuki WildernessThe ancient forests of the Yuki Wilderness consist of ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, Shasta red fir, white fir…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654005/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682994/mountain-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYuki WildernessThe ancient forests of the Yuki Wilderness consist of ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, Shasta red fir, white fir…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653725/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11860842/mountain-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseYuki WildernessThe ancient forests of the Yuki Wilderness consist of ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, Shasta red fir, white fir…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653999/photo-image-flowers-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11860766/mountain-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseYuki WildernessThe ancient forests of the Yuki Wilderness consist of ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, Shasta red fir, white fir…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653730/photo-image-flowers-plants-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCamping ground Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747131/camping-ground-instagram-post-templateView license4x4 Club at Chappie-Shasta OHV Area Visitors to the rolling, brushy hills near Shasta Lake in northern California.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648127/photo-image-grass-roads-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer and tree png, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580645/stag-deer-and-tree-png-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Iron Canyon Trail is a fun 4.5 mile trail that allows explorers a view of the Sacramento River Bend high above the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398541/free-photo-image-archaeology-bird-watching-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal forest silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183523/editable-animal-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView license4x4 Club at Chappie-Shasta OHV AreaVisitors to the rolling, brushy hills near Shasta Lake in northern California will find…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653595/image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license