Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Author(s):
Wain, Louis, 1860-1939, artist
Contributor(s):
Zwerdling, Michael, former owner
Publication:
England : Raphael Tuck & Sons, [1910?]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Nurses, Cats
Genre(s):
Postcards
Abstract:
Postcard featuring a color illustration of many cats. The cat in the foreground is dressed as a nurse and she is carrying several glasses in each hand. She is directing the placement of glasses in each guest room before the guests arrive. There is another cat dressed as a nurse behind a bar. There are two other dressed cats in the background; the cat on the left has a drink on the bar, the cat on the right has a drink in its hand.
Extent:
1 postcard : 14 x 9 cm
Provenance:
Purchase ; Michael Zwerdling ; 2004 ; 04-22.
Technique:
color
NLM Unique ID:
101611662
NLM Image ID:
D05231
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101611662
