Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageforest excavatorexcavatorflatheadconstructiontreeforestnaturepublic domainConfederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' commercial logging site on Flathead Reservation. Commercial projects are also used for forest management of the WUI in Lake County. This thinning project is in the same area as the Rocky Point-White Swan Forest Resilience Targeted Implemntation Plan (TIP) under Montana Focused Conservation (MFC). The purpose of the TIP is to improve forest resilience to weather and pest issues, decrease the likelihood of catastrophic wildfire in the Wildland Urban Interface, and improve forest health. Lake County, MT. 