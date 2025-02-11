Kenya: Preparing Communities for Free, Fair, and Peaceful Elections
Youth from Kisumu Ndogo Maskani in Nyali constituency participate in a Gumzo Mtaani, an informal set up where the community members – mostly youth – meet to discuss election related peace messaging and civic engagement matters.
Peace dialogues such as the Gumzo Mtaani are implemented by civil society organizations, and promote civic education and engagement with young people and discuss the importance of maintaining peace in their communities during the election.
Kenyan civil society plays an important role in government oversight and advancing an inclusive development agenda. USAID works with civil society organizations and empowers local development organizations to strengthen Kenya’s governance reform agenda and secure democratic gains enshrined in the 2010 Constitution. In the lead-up to the 2022 elections, USAID supports activities such as civic engagement forums, peace dialogues, and public information campaigns which safeguard democratic spaces and promote free, fair, peaceful inclusive and credible elections.
Photo: Alex Kamweru/USAID
