Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain book coverbrainanatomybook coverpatternnervescross section illustrationvintage book coversHuman brainCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: 1660? Language(s): English Format: Still image Subject(s): Brain -- anatomy & histology Genre(s): Pictorial Works Abstract: Five views of the human brain, including cross section and arteries. Parts are numbered ("5," "12," "7"), indicating a link with an accompanying text/legend. Related Title(s): Is part of: Anatomical demonstration cards.; See related catalog record: 101520602 Extent: 1 painting on laid paper (1 sheet) : 23 x 16 cm. 