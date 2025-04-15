Packer's All Healing Tar Soap: the Best for the Toilet, Bath, & Nursery : Cures Skin & Scalp Diseases
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Alternate Title(s):
All Healing Tar Soap and Packer's Tar Soap
Contributor(s):
Packer Mfg. Co., issuing body.
Mayer, Merkel & Ottmann, lithographer.
Publication:
[New York?] : [Packer Mfg. Co.?], [1882]
Language(s):
English, Spanish
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Soaps, Tars -- therapeutic use
Genre(s):
Advertisements
Abstract:
Advertisement for Packer's All Healing Tar Soap. Card features a blue tinted illustration of a woman giving a sponge bath to a baby in a nursery. On the wall behind them is a picture of the back of a man's head with the caption, "What will he do with it? Shampoo with Packer's Tar Soap.".
Extent:
1 trade card : 14 x 9 cm
Technique:
chromolithograph, color
NLM Unique ID:
101702885
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101702885
Original public domain image from Flickr