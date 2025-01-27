Esposizione d'Igiene, Napoli: Aprile 1900 Ottobre =: Hygiene Exhibition, Naples: April 1900 October
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Author(s):
Petroni, A., artist
Contributor(s):
Zwerdling, Michael, former owner
Publication:
[Napoli] : [publisher not identified], 1900
Language(s):
Italian
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Hygiene, Exhibits as Topic, Italy, Esposizione d'Igiene
Genre(s):
Postcards
Abstract:
Colored drawing of Goddess Hygeia in a red dress. She is pulling a bow and arrow, shooting at snakes coiling around grape vines around her. A group of small children are behind her with the words "Esposizione d'Igiene Napoli" above.
Extent:
1 postcard : 14 x 9 c
Provenance:
Purchase; Michael Zwerdling; 2004; 04-22.
Technique:
color
NLM Unique ID:
101649397
NLM Image ID:
D04510
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101649397
