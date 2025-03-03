rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Try Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killer: It Works Like MaIiceCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Save
Edit Image
vintage dogsmall dogspostervintage advertisingpublic domain advertising postervintage dog portraitabstractportrait painting
Pet cafe poster template, editable text and design
Pet cafe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993079/pet-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Moore's Pilules: Sure Cure for ChillsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Pilules…
Moore's Pilules: Sure Cure for ChillsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Pilules…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654809/image-background-medicine-bookFree Image from public domain license
Creative coping blog poster template, editable advertisement
Creative coping blog poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728793/creative-coping-blog-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Take Parker's SarsaparillaCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Parker's Sarsaparilla…
Take Parker's SarsaparillaCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Parker's Sarsaparilla…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648386/image-dog-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Art supplies shop advertisement poster template, editable advertisement
Art supplies shop advertisement poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728648/art-supplies-shop-advertisement-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Dr. Thomas' Eclectric Oil, vintage poster.
Dr. Thomas' Eclectric Oil, vintage poster.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995653/dr-thomas-eclectric-oil-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection poster template, editable advertisement
New fashion collection poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729001/new-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
If Johnny's Skin Were Tougher, Perhaps He Wouldn't SufferCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
If Johnny's Skin Were Tougher, Perhaps He Wouldn't SufferCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647321/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Japanese art editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese art editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7852670/japanese-art-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
A-Corn Salve Removes the Toe Corn Every Time: No Pain, No PoisonCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
A-Corn Salve Removes the Toe Corn Every Time: No Pain, No PoisonCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648377/image-plant-medicine-bookFree Image from public domain license
Pet cafe poster template, editable text and design
Pet cafe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833439/pet-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Johnson's Anodyne Liniment: Unlike Any Other : the Vigor of YouthCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Johnson's Anodyne Liniment: Unlike Any Other : the Vigor of YouthCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648384/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hood's Sarsaparilla, vintage poster.
Hood's Sarsaparilla, vintage poster.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995745/hoods-sarsaparilla-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Pet Cafe poster template, editable text and design
Pet Cafe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706418/pet-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fernet-Branca: Flli Branca, MilanoCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Fratelli Branca…
Fernet-Branca: Flli Branca, MilanoCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Fratelli Branca…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647073/image-face-flowers-handsFree Image from public domain license
Pet insurance poster mockup, editable design
Pet insurance poster mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7577569/pet-insurance-poster-mockup-editable-designView license
Owbridge's Lung Tonic:Ccures Coughs, Colds : Girl in Red Dress]Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Owbridge's Lung Tonic:Ccures Coughs, Colds : Girl in Red Dress]Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648367/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template
Painting class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829083/painting-class-poster-templateView license
Parker's Alvina Cordial: the Best AstringentCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Alvina…
Parker's Alvina Cordial: the Best AstringentCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Alvina…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648069/image-dog-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Ice cream business poster template, customizable design
Ice cream business poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853601/ice-cream-business-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Women, Poverty, and AIDS. Original public domain image from Flickr
Women, Poverty, and AIDS. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648671/image-medicine-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pet grooming poster template, editable text and design
Pet grooming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505412/pet-grooming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lash's Bitters for Constipation: the man's Regulator for Thirty YearsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Lash's Bitters for Constipation: the man's Regulator for Thirty YearsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647092/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723439/japan-travel-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Animal Research: We All Benefit. Original public domain image from Flickr
Animal Research: We All Benefit. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648569/image-dog-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Pet cafe Instagram post template, editable text
Pet cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734140/pet-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Emergence of Experimental Embryology in the United States. Original public domain image from Flickr
Emergence of Experimental Embryology in the United States. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648461/image-background-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Pet cafe blog banner template, editable text
Pet cafe blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993078/pet-cafe-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mexican Mustang LinimentCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:[New York?] : [publisher not…
Mexican Mustang LinimentCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:[New York?] : [publisher not…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648558/image-dog-face-catFree Image from public domain license
Editable outdoor advertisement mockup
Editable outdoor advertisement mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15105591/editable-outdoor-advertisement-mockupView license
Esposizione d'Igiene in Napoli 1900. Pompei : terme pubbliché, sala dei bagni tiepidi (tepidarium) =: Exhibition of Hygiene…
Esposizione d'Igiene in Napoli 1900. Pompei : terme pubbliché, sala dei bagni tiepidi (tepidarium) =: Exhibition of Hygiene…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654819/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Japanese celebration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese celebration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7970692/japanese-celebration-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Upjohn's Friable Pills Can Be Reduced to a Powder under the thumbCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Upjohn's Friable Pills Can Be Reduced to a Powder under the thumbCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648374/image-medicine-abstract-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Pet cafe Instagram story template, editable text
Pet cafe Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993080/pet-cafe-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral: Cures Colds, Coughs & All Diseases of the Throat and LungsCollection:Images from the History of…
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral: Cures Colds, Coughs & All Diseases of the Throat and LungsCollection:Images from the History of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654811/image-face-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license
Insurance ad editable poster template, original art illustration from Leonardo Da Vinci
Insurance ad editable poster template, original art illustration from Leonardo Da Vinci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995144/image-mona-lisa-frame-personView license
Story About BrianCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):United States. Food and Drug…
Story About BrianCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):United States. Food and Drug…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654166/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Geisha illustration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Geisha illustration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721294/geisha-illustration-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Diabetes updateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Institute of Diabetes and…
Diabetes updateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Institute of Diabetes and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653885/image-background-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license