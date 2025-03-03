Edit ImageCrop16SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage dogsmall dogspostervintage advertisingpublic domain advertising postervintage dog portraitabstractportrait paintingTry Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killer: It Works Like MaIiceCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:[United States : s.n., 188-?] Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Nonprescription Drugs, Narcotics, Morphine Genre(s):Advertisements Abstract:Advertisement for Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killer, which contained morphine. Card features a smiling little girl holding a small dog. Extent:1 trade card : 12 x 8 cm. 