Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imageskeletonskeleton public domainskullpublic domain abstractvintage skeletonanatomyskull faceskeltonBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones Genre(s):Book Illustrations Abstract:Full-length, side view of a skeleton, contemplating a skull. Related Title(s):Is part of: De humani corporis fabrica, p. 164 (Liber I).; See related catalog record: 2295009R Extent:1 print Technique:woodcut NLM Unique ID:101437487 NLM Image ID:A026932 Permanent Link:resource.nlm.nih.gov/101437487Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 706 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1968 x 3344 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. 