Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imageabstractskullvintage plateswoodcutvintage anatomyanatomymedicine illustrationphotographsBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones Genre(s):Book Illustrations Abstract:Five malformations of the skull. Related Title(s):Is part of: De humani corporis fabrica, p. 18 (Liber I).; See related catalog record: 2295009R Extent:1 print Technique:woodcut NLM Unique ID:101437397 NLM Image ID:A026919 Permanent Link:resource.nlm.nih.gov/101437397Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1062 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2667 x 2360 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRetro vintage collage with vibrant colors, featuring a surreal mix of objects editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22196438/image-png-torn-paper-textureView licenseBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones Genre(s):Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648673/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHuman anatomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893945/human-anatomy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones Genre(s):Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648445/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893946/anatomy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:1543 Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647518/image-person-medicine-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801794/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView licenseBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones Genre(s):Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654986/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBrain PlateCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format: Still image Subject(s): Brain Genre(s): Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653722/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRoses and skull, gothic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803536/roses-and-skull-gothic-remixView licenseBrain PlateCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format: Still image Subject(s): Brain Genre(s): Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653711/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801898/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView licenseHuman SkeletonCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Berengario da Carpi, Jacopo, approximately…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654878/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801937/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView licenseHuman Skeleton Standing Before Open SarcophagusCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655141/image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097314/anatomy-class-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseAnatomy of the human headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Estienne, Charles, 1504…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653708/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's skull vintage sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801692/van-goghs-skull-vintage-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSkeletonCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:London: , [17--] Format:Still image Abstract:Torso.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655149/image-medicine-abstract-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801936/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView licenseSkeletonCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:London: , [17--] Format:Still image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654862/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolour skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15256072/editable-watercolour-skull-design-element-setView licenseSkeleton Standing in a Small AlcoveCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:London: , 1634…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654883/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolour skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15256102/editable-watercolour-skull-design-element-setView licenseAnatomy of the human bodyCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Berengario da Carpi, Jacopo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653572/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10188761/anatomy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAbdominal musclesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Berengario da Carpi, Jacopo, approximately…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653562/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682107/anatomy-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAbdominal musclesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Berengario da Carpi, Jacopo, approximately…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653555/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolour skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15256095/editable-watercolour-skull-design-element-setView licenseHuman Body and the Library as Sources of KnowledgeCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Kulmus…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654776/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorldwide shipping service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013570/worldwide-shipping-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSenses and their corresponding parts of the brain, vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647662/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with eyes, skulls, and butterflies on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22685849/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseAnatomy of a SkeletonCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Estienne, Charles, 1504-approximately…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655153/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable human skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322251/editable-human-skull-design-element-setView licenseAnatomy of a SkeletonCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Estienne, Charles, 1504-approximately…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654879/image-person-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable human skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322289/editable-human-skull-design-element-setView licenseAlbum Comique de Pathologie Pittoresque =: Picturesque Pathology Comic BookCollection:Images from the History of Medicine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654866/image-background-face-handFree Image from public domain license