Disease Chart of the Horse with Points of External and Internal Diseases Marked_nlmuid-101434369-img
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Author(s):
Solleysel, Jacques de, 1617-1680, author
Publication:
Paris: Pierre Aubouyn & Charles Clousier, 1706
Language(s):
French
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Horses
Genre(s):
Book Illustrations
Abstract:
Full length, left side view of a horse with front feet raised off the ground; circles with disease names in them form a border on all sides; lines drawn from horse to circle indicate location and type of disease to which the horse is susceptible.
Related Title(s):
Is part of: Le parfait mareschal ..., part I, p.1.; See related catalog record: 8508895
Extent:
1 print
Technique:
engraving
NLM Unique ID:
101434369
NLM Image ID:
A012562
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101434369
Original public domain image from Flickr