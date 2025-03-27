Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagehorsesphotographslibraryhorseanimalmedicineartpublic domainTwo Different Herd HorsesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Related Title(s):Is part of: Historiae naturalis de quadrupedibus libri; See related catalog record: WZ 250 J81h 1657 Extent:1 print. 