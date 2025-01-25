Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagedesert plantnaturedesert flowersnational parksflowerplantwildflowersspringKingcup Cactus (Echinocereus triglochidiatus) in full bloom.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7781 x 5187 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPhoto journal ideas Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767247/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKingcup Cactus (Echinocereus triglochidiatus) in full bloom. NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt text: A low growing green…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655170/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767248/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBee in Beavertail bloomBee species in Beavertail cactus (Opuntia basilaris) bloom. NPS/ Carmen Aurrecoecheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654359/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547439/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClaret Cup Cactus. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4033012/photo-image-background-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767249/photo-journal-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseClaret Cup bloom. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4033156/photo-image-flower-plant-floralFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome spring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547427/welcome-spring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCluster of Claret Cups. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4033155/photo-image-flower-plant-floralFree Image from public domain licenseBaby deer animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661091/baby-deer-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseDesert Black Swallowtail (Papilio polyxenes coloro)Desert Black Swallowtail (Papilio polyxenes coloro) on late summer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654932/photo-image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBaby deer animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661070/baby-deer-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMojave mound cactus flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725926/mojave-mound-cactus-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand canyon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908973/grand-canyon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOrange Skipperling (Copaeodes aurantiaca) butterfly nectaring on wildflower NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt Text: A small…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655120/photo-image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseArizona Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12050120/arizona-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHummingbird and ChuparosaHummingbird and Chuparosa in bloom (Justicia californica) NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt Text:…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655164/photo-image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGrand canyon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624639/grand-canyon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEchinocereus triglochidiatus, Indian Covehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730630/echinocereus-triglochidiatus-indian-coveFree Image from public domain licenseVacation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899327/vacation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMacro BeeBee species on late summer wildflowers. NPS Photo / Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt text: A small fuzzy winged insect with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654941/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain licenseGrand canyon Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908972/grand-canyon-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJoshua tree bloom and mothJoshua Tree yucca moth (Tegeticula synthetica) on a Joshua tree (Yucca brevifolia) bloom. NPS/…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647260/photo-image-flower-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal facts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379184/animal-facts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClaret Cup. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4033219/photo-image-background-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseTravel luggage, fashion accessory mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708215/travel-luggage-fashion-accessory-mockupView licenseWhite Checkered-Skipper (Burnsius albescens)White Checkered-Skipper (Burnsius albescens) on late summer wildflowers. NPS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654956/photo-image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799336/desert-getaway-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMacro Bee in orange flower.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648651/macro-bee-orange-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand canyon blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908974/grand-canyon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMacro BeeBee species on late summer wildflowers. NPS Photo / Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt text: A small fuzzy winged insect rests…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654947/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10031919/desert-getaway-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseGray hairstreak (Strymon melinus) nectaring during fall butterfly count NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt Text: A…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655234/photo-image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10031928/desert-getaway-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCactus wren bird.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648139/cactus-wren-birdFree Image from public domain licenseRabbit animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661250/rabbit-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMojave mound cactus (Echinocereus mojavensis); 3/13/2015https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730029/photo-image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseTravel the world Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899982/travel-the-world-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license3 different insects on late summer wildflowers. NPS Photo / Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt text: Three winged insects, each with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655162/photo-image-flower-plant-patternsFree Image from public domain license