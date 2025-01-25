rawpixel
Kingcup Cactus (Echinocereus triglochidiatus) in full bloom.
desert plantnaturedesert flowersnational parksflowerplantwildflowersspring
Kingcup Cactus (Echinocereus triglochidiatus) in full bloom. NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt text: A low growing green…
Bee in Beavertail bloomBee species in Beavertail cactus (Opuntia basilaris) bloom. NPS/ Carmen Aurrecoechea
Claret Cup Cactus. Original public domain image from Flickr
Claret Cup bloom. Original public domain image from Flickr
Cluster of Claret Cups. Original public domain image from Flickr
Desert Black Swallowtail (Papilio polyxenes coloro)Desert Black Swallowtail (Papilio polyxenes coloro) on late summer…
Mojave mound cactus flower
Orange Skipperling (Copaeodes aurantiaca) butterfly nectaring on wildflower NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt Text: A small…
Hummingbird and ChuparosaHummingbird and Chuparosa in bloom (Justicia californica) NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt Text:…
Echinocereus triglochidiatus, Indian Cove
Macro BeeBee species on late summer wildflowers. NPS Photo / Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt text: A small fuzzy winged insect with…
Joshua tree bloom and mothJoshua Tree yucca moth (Tegeticula synthetica) on a Joshua tree (Yucca brevifolia) bloom. NPS/…
Claret Cup. Original public domain image from Flickr
White Checkered-Skipper (Burnsius albescens)White Checkered-Skipper (Burnsius albescens) on late summer wildflowers. NPS…
Macro Bee in orange flower.
Macro BeeBee species on late summer wildflowers. NPS Photo / Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt text: A small fuzzy winged insect rests…
Gray hairstreak (Strymon melinus) nectaring during fall butterfly count NPS Photo/ Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt Text: A…
Cactus wren bird.
Mojave mound cactus (Echinocereus mojavensis); 3/13/2015
3 different insects on late summer wildflowers. NPS Photo / Carmen Aurrecoechea Alt text: Three winged insects, each with…
