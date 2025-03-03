Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageinvasive speciesafrican farmingjunegrasshandplantpersonpublic domainWiregrass, agriculture plant.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7952 x 5304 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOrganic farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764682/organic-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVentenata, also know as North African Wiregrass, is a rangeland invasive species. Big Horn County, MT. June 2021.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654612/photo-image-hand-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseAgricultural consulting services blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764693/agricultural-consulting-services-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNorth African Wiregrass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648226/north-african-wiregrassFree Image from public domain licenseJuneteenth Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537121/juneteenth-instagram-post-templateView licenseFarmer clipping grass, agriculture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647671/farmer-clipping-grass-agricultureFree Image from public domain licenseFreedom day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537228/freedom-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseVentenata infestations are seen as lighter yellow patches on hillsides and in grazing land. Seacross Ranch, a 7,000-acre…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654266/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain license3D farm girl holding little pig editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457988/farm-girl-holding-little-pig-editable-remixView licenseWiregrass, agriculture plant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647670/wiregrass-agriculture-plantFree Image from public domain license3D farm girl holding little pig editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394680/farm-girl-holding-little-pig-editable-remixView licenseNorth African Wiregrass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647668/north-african-wiregrassFree Image from public domain license3D farmer using smart technology editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395598/farmer-using-smart-technology-editable-remixView licenseAerial view of farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648223/aerial-view-farmFree Image from public domain license3D farmer using smart technology editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454480/farmer-using-smart-technology-editable-remixView licenseClay Gregory, Crow Tribal member on his ranch. Clay Gregory participated in the ventenata control Targeted Implementation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654500/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license3D farmer using tablet, smart agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393639/farmer-using-tablet-smart-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseNRCS Rangeland Management Specialist Jim Olson. Noxious weed Leafy Spurge is a deep rooted perennial that takes over…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654551/photo-image-public-domain-nature-weedFree Image from public domain license3D Woman farmer holding baby pig editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453768/woman-farmer-holding-baby-pig-editable-remixView licenseCattle grazing. Ryan Rigler participated in the ventenata control Targeted Implementation Plan. He chose to treat the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654256/photo-image-cow-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license3D farmer using tablet, smart agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458302/farmer-using-tablet-smart-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseClippings of native grass growth following chemical treatment for the invasive species Ventenata.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648246/photo-image-plant-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlack independence day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14792716/black-independence-day-poster-templateView licenseHoundstongue. Bull Mountains; Musselshell County, MT; June 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655224/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Juneteenth Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443163/happy-juneteenth-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpools of electric fencing used by Seacross Ranch as part of their intense rotational grazing system. Mickey Steward, owner…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654275/photo-image-person-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain licenseJuneteenth freedom Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536634/juneteenth-freedom-instagram-post-templateView licenseFarmer clipping grass, agriculture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648222/farmer-clipping-grass-agricultureFree Image from public domain licenseJuneteenth freedom Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536579/juneteenth-freedom-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeafy spurge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647379/leafy-spurgeFree Image from public domain licenseJuneteenth freedom Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767008/juneteenth-freedom-instagram-post-templateView licenseCareful attention during planting and adjustments to equipment makes a difference for a successful seeding in a no-till…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646924/photo-image-plant-hand-personFree Image from public domain licensePeople stacking hands together in the park remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927397/people-stacking-hands-together-the-park-remixView licenseCrop residue helps soil retain moisture around corn plant. Good soil coverage from previous year's crop residue. Field of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654373/photo-image-hand-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639960/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licensePivot irrigation system on James Robinson's hayland within the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994055/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate & educate Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537669/celebrate-educate-instagram-post-templateView licensePivot irrigation system on James Robinson's hayland within the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. Robinson worked with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071582/photo-image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseJuneteenth freedom Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536851/juneteenth-freedom-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpring wheat planted.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648237/spring-wheat-plantedFree Image from public domain license