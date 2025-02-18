Edit ImageCropU.S. Agency for International DevelopmentSaveSaveEdit Imageafrican classroomafrican teacherbook classafrica educationkids africa schooldrcteacher's daycongoEducation in DRCUSAID partners in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to ensure that the country’s youth have access to high-quality education. On Education Day 2022, we celebrate the dedication of teachers, parents, and partners who too recognize education as a basic human right. School Health Reading Program, Uganda. USAID's School Health Reading Program has trained more than 26,000 teachers from…
Home Learning Study Groups in UgandaDue to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, schools had been totally or partially closed for…