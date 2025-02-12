Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageworker factoryaviation mechanicaircraft structure mechanicpartnerhandpersonoceanfactoryAviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Lucia Romero, from Norwalk, California, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, cleans a panel from an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. 