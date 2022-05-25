Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagesedonaarizonapicnicdriftwoodoak treeboulderclimbing plantfire lookoutThe A.B. Young Trail leaves from the southernmost end of the Bootlegger Picnic Area in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona, Arizona. Take steps down to Oak Creek, find a suitable place to "boulder hop" or wade the stream, cross the creek, follow the telephone line north to find a rusty metal sign indicating the trailhead.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3024 x 4032 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714719/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394244/free-photo-image-arizona-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714462/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394292/free-photo-image-arizona-cc0-coconino-national-forestFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic space rock product display, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696364/futuristic-space-rock-product-display-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394298/free-photo-image-abies-agavaceae-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic space rock product display, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696374/futuristic-space-rock-product-display-editable-designView licenseCreek crossing for A.B. Young Trailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394304/free-photo-image-abies-young-trailFree Image from public domain licenseTree branch element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997371/tree-branch-element-editable-design-setView licenseA.B. Young Trailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394299/ab-young-trailFree Image from public domain licenseBook now poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379222/book-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAir Operations 7/21/22 Committee FireThe Committee Fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday, July 15, on the back side of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653485/photo-image-person-fire-planeFree Image from public domain licenseTree branch element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997245/tree-branch-element-editable-design-setView licenseFall color at Midgley Bridge (October 31, 2017)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394258/free-photo-image-arch-bridge-archedFree Image from public domain licenseTree branch element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997238/tree-branch-element-editable-design-setView licenseEncinoso picnic area (October 16, 2017) Fall color at Encinoso picnic area in Oak Creek Canyon near Sedona. Photo taken…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394266/free-photo-image-arbour-arizona-autumnFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462487/hanami-festival-poster-templateView licenseAir Operations 7/21/22 Committee FireThe Committee Fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday, July 15, on the back side of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653671/photo-image-fire-plane-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseOak tree, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380588/oak-tree-editable-design-element-remix-setView licensePickin' Up in the Pines May 2022In partnership with the National Forest Foundation, Oak Creek Watershed Council and Arizona…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653600/photo-image-plant-grass-plasticFree Image from public domain licenseTree branch element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997247/tree-branch-element-editable-design-setView licenseAir Operations 7/21/22 Committee Fire.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648362/air-operations-72122-committee-fireFree Image from public domain licenseTree branch element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997235/tree-branch-element-editable-design-setView licenseHot air balloons over Angel Valleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394225/free-photo-image-adventure-aircraft-angel-valleyFree Image from public domain licenseOak tree, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380323/oak-tree-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseWest Fork of Oak Creek Canyon No. 108 The brilliant red, orange, and yellows of changing maple leaves mark the start of fall…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394211/free-photo-image-colour-autumn-leaf-arizonaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15600821/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseHistoriCorps Buck Mountain RestorationThe Buck Mountain Fire Lookout Tower was built in 1939 and was used seasonally to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653782/photo-image-plant-fire-treeFree Image from public domain licenseTree branch element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997175/tree-branch-element-editable-design-setView licenseAir Operations 7/21/22 Committee FireThe Committee Fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday, July 15, on the back side of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653662/photo-image-fire-plane-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseOak tree, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380579/oak-tree-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseHot air balloons are a frequent sight in the Sedona area of Coconino National Forest, Arizona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3390948/free-photo-image-adventure-aircraft-angel-valleyFree Image from public domain licenseOak tree, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380447/oak-tree-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseHot air balloons over Angel Valleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394199/free-photo-image-adventure-aircraft-angel-valleyFree Image from public domain licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997172/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseWest Fork of Oak Creek Canyon No. 108 The brilliant red, orange, and yellows of changing maple leaves mark the start of fall…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394236/free-photo-image-abies-arizona-autumnFree Image from public domain licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997180/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseHot air balloons over Angel Valley Hot air balloons are a frequent sight in the Sedona area. These balloons were spotted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394075/free-photo-image-adventure-air-balloon-travelFree Image from public domain licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997183/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseWoods Canyon Trail No. 93 Snowmelt from a series winter storms in late January 2017 followed by rain and warm weather in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394210/free-photo-image-abies-arizona-canyonFree Image from public domain license