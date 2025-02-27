rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Teacher and students. Original public domain image from Flickr
Save
Edit Image
teacherclassroomkid learningadult student teacherteacher classroompublic domaineducationadult
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000767/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
Somali boys sit in class at a school in El Baraf, Somalia. Original public domain image from Flickr
Somali boys sit in class at a school in El Baraf, Somalia. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372726/free-photo-image-school-room-africa-blackboardFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Instagram post template
Teaching strategies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828654/teaching-strategies-instagram-post-templateView license
A Somali boy reads from the board during English class. Original public domain image from Flickr
A Somali boy reads from the board during English class. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372744/free-photo-image-school-room-africa-boardFree Image from public domain license
Experiential learning Instagram post template, editable text
Experiential learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763030/experiential-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Peace Corps Volunteer teaches an English class at Kisumu Technical School in Kenya,1979. Original public domain image from…
A Peace Corps Volunteer teaches an English class at Kisumu Technical School in Kenya,1979. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382439/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927795/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
A teacher conducts a mathematics lesson at Ganane Primary and Secondary School in Kismayo, Somalia.
A teacher conducts a mathematics lesson at Ganane Primary and Secondary School in Kismayo, Somalia.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373064/free-photo-image-teaching-education-africa-black-teacherFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927889/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
nursery School - Children's Bureau - teacher with children during Story hour
nursery School - Children's Bureau - teacher with children during Story hour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438845/nursery-school-childrens-bureau-teacher-with-children-during-story-hourFree Image from public domain license
Editable classroom mockup
Editable classroom mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333424/editable-classroom-mockupView license
Dr. Ashanti Johnson and Dr. Nevada Winrow visit to Rarotonga, 27-30 August, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickr
Dr. Ashanti Johnson and Dr. Nevada Winrow visit to Rarotonga, 27-30 August, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734063/photo-image-public-domain-person-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927983/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Children in a classroom. Original public domain image from Flickr
Children in a classroom. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714715/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928240/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Grand Rapids schoolchildren giving saliva samples as part of their city's water fluoridation project
Grand Rapids schoolchildren giving saliva samples as part of their city's water fluoridation project
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366679/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928193/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Nail-filing
Nail-filing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358165/nail-filingFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928209/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Form one students at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class session in Wadajir district, Mogadishu…
Form one students at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class session in Wadajir district, Mogadishu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373113/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927934/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Hookworm meeting at Wat Sansai, near Chiengmai, Siam
Hookworm meeting at Wat Sansai, near Chiengmai, Siam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384994/hookworm-meeting-wat-sansai-near-chiengmai-siamFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927941/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Integrated Reading Activity in Bamako, Mali. Students during the reading class at Darsalam School in Bamako supported by…
Integrated Reading Activity in Bamako, Mali. Students during the reading class at Darsalam School in Bamako supported by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051311/image-public-domain-kid-personFree Image from public domain license
Tutor Instagram post template
Tutor Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667757/tutor-instagram-post-templateView license
Teacher and student cartoon illustration.
Teacher and student cartoon illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925886/image-cartoon-illustrations-public-domainView license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928199/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Student focusing on their studies. Original public domain image from Flickr
Student focusing on their studies. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578361/free-photo-image-royalty-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928205/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
A young child with impaired vision listens while his teacher speaks in class at the Al-Nor School for the Blind in…
A young child with impaired vision listens while his teacher speaks in class at the Al-Nor School for the Blind in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373077/free-photo-image-child-africa-africanFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927859/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Dr. Jack Masur meets with a group of local elementary school children
Dr. Jack Masur meets with a group of local elementary school children
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473701/dr-jack-masur-meets-with-group-local-elementary-school-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927826/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Teacher and student cartoon clipart psd
Teacher and student cartoon clipart psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925821/psd-cartoon-illustrations-public-domainView license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927917/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Teacher and student cartoon png sticker, transparent background.
Teacher and student cartoon png sticker, transparent background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925730/png-cartoon-illustrationsView license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928216/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
School Health Reading Program, Uganda. USAID's School Health Reading Program has trained more than 26,000 teachers from…
School Health Reading Program, Uganda. USAID's School Health Reading Program has trained more than 26,000 teachers from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050907/image-public-domain-children-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Tutor Instagram post template
Tutor Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829040/tutor-instagram-post-templateView license
A class two student leads his fellow students during a reading session in Mogadishu, Somalia. Original public domain image…
A class two student leads his fellow students during a reading session in Mogadishu, Somalia. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372743/free-photo-image-africa-blackboard-boyFree Image from public domain license