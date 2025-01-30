rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility.
Save
Edit Image
data energynuclear laboratoryquantum computingtechnology factorypublic domain quantumacceleratoraileenarchitecture
Atomic energy Instagram post template
Atomic energy Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443554/atomic-energy-instagram-post-templateView license
The recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in…
The recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647207/photo-image-person-mathematics-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Atomic energy Instagram post template
Atomic energy Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200562/atomic-energy-instagram-post-templateView license
Hall A 2022 Oct62Detail shots from inside Hall A, including the recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of…
Hall A 2022 Oct62Detail shots from inside Hall A, including the recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655069/photo-image-person-mathematics-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Data center poster template, editable text and design
Data center poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601671/data-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in…
The recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647208/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Cloud share Instagram post template
Cloud share Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451784/cloud-share-instagram-post-templateView license
The recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va. on Monday, October…
The recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va. on Monday, October…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647464/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Backup your data Facebook post template
Backup your data Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824309/backup-your-data-facebook-post-templateView license
The recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va.
The recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648532/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Data center blog banner template, editable text
Data center blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601675/data-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Hall CThe recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va. on Monday…
Hall CThe recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va. on Monday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655290/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Data security Facebook post template
Data security Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824384/data-security-facebook-post-templateView license
The recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va.
The recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647471/photo-image-person-mathematics-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
VR education Instagram post template
VR education Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336512/education-instagram-post-templateView license
The recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in…
The recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647192/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Science news blog banner template, editable text
Science news blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549378/science-news-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va. For more information…
The recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va. For more information…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994052/photo-image-person-mathematics-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Growth marketing blog banner template
Growth marketing blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428020/growth-marketing-blog-banner-templateView license
The recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in…
The recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647205/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Digital quote Instagram post template
Digital quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687155/digital-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Cryomodule Components in CEBAFPictured here are various cryomodule components which are used inside the Continuous Electron…
Cryomodule Components in CEBAFPictured here are various cryomodule components which are used inside the Continuous Electron…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655092/photo-image-mathematics-factory-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Renewable energy Instagram post template, editable text
Renewable energy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887330/renewable-energy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Inside Jefferson Lab Hall C located in Newport News, Va.
Inside Jefferson Lab Hall C located in Newport News, Va.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648540/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Science & positive quote Instagram post template
Science & positive quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687036/science-positive-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
The Helmholtz Coils inside the recirculating electron accelerator located in Hall A at the Department of Energy's Thomas…
The Helmholtz Coils inside the recirculating electron accelerator located in Hall A at the Department of Energy's Thomas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648552/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Science news poster template, editable text & design
Science news poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549381/science-news-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Hall C28The recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va. on Monday…
Hall C28The recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va. on Monday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655208/image-person-mathematics-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Science news social post template, editable design for Instagram
Science news social post template, editable design for Instagram
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623647/science-news-social-post-template-editable-design-for-instagramView license
Scenes from inside Hall A, including the recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson…
Scenes from inside Hall A, including the recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071794/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Physics social Instagram post template, editable text
Physics social Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131791/physics-social-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Inside the Central Helium Liquefier building at Jefferson Lab.
Inside the Central Helium Liquefier building at Jefferson Lab.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648534/photo-image-plant-grass-mathematicsFree Image from public domain license
Data cloud storage poster template, customizable design & text
Data cloud storage poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228611/data-cloud-storage-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Inside the Central Helium Liquefier building at Jefferson Lab.
Inside the Central Helium Liquefier building at Jefferson Lab.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647474/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Data cloud storage flyer template, editable ad
Data cloud storage flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228610/data-cloud-storage-flyer-template-editableView license
Inside the Central Helium Liquefier building at Jefferson Lab.
Inside the Central Helium Liquefier building at Jefferson Lab.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648536/photo-image-person-mathematics-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Nuclear medicine Facebook cover template, editable design
Nuclear medicine Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8317753/nuclear-medicine-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
2022 Accelerator Reliability WorkshopScenes from day three of the 2022 Accelerator Reliability Workshop, where attendees…
2022 Accelerator Reliability WorkshopScenes from day three of the 2022 Accelerator Reliability Workshop, where attendees…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655268/photo-image-person-mathematics-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Startup coach business blog banner template, editable design
Startup coach business blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098298/startup-coach-business-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
2022 Mars FestScenes from the 2022 Mars Fest held in Norfolk, Va. on Friday, October 14, 2022. (Photo by Aileen Devlin…
2022 Mars FestScenes from the 2022 Mars Fest held in Norfolk, Va. on Friday, October 14, 2022. (Photo by Aileen Devlin…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655222/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license