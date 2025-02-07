Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecap los angelescbpbaseballborderpublic domainclothingunited statesofficeCounterfeit jerseys, Super Bowl Rings, Hats and various other items that are Intellectual Property Right Violations on display for the media at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 4, 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo by Mani AlbrechtU.S. Customs and Border ProtectionOffice of Public AffairsVisual Communications DivisionOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarUS navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView licenseCounterfeit jerseys, Super Bowl Rings, Hats and various other items that are Intellectual Property Right Violations on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648718/photo-image-border-shirt-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCity marathon Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875603/city-marathon-instagram-post-templateView licenseCounterfeit jerseys, Super Bowl Rings, Hats and various other items that are Intellectual Property Right Violations on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652955/image-border-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCity life film poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062944/city-life-film-poster-templateView licenseCounterfeit jerseys, Super Bowl Rings, hats and various other items that are Intellectual Property Right violations on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648522/photo-image-border-logo-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDiversity inclusion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14594722/diversity-inclusion-poster-templateView licenseCounterfeit NFL Championship rings are displayed as U.S. Customs and Border Protection participates in a press conference to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648553/photo-image-border-public-domain-pinFree Image from public domain licenseDonate your time Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748030/donate-your-time-facebook-post-templateView licenseCounterfeit NFL merchandise sit on display awaiting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection media event held ahead of Super…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652947/image-border-person-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseCity marathon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527792/city-marathon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCounterfeit NFL Championship rings are displayed as U.S. Customs and Border Protection participates in a press conference to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653191/image-border-logo-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864857/summer-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCounterfeit souvenirs sit on display as U.S. Customs and Border Protection participates in a press conference to discuss…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652932/image-border-gold-tapeFree Image from public domain licenseCollege team Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763777/college-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCounterfeit souvenirs sit on display as U.S. Customs and Border Protection participates in a press conference to discuss…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652931/image-border-person-tigerFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity council ads Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748033/community-council-ads-facebook-post-templateView licenseCounterfeit NFL Championship rings are set up for display a day prior to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection media event…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653193/image-border-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseCommercial property rental post template, editable text for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10091692/commercial-property-rental-post-template-editable-text-for-social-mediaView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Visits CBP CESLOS ANGELES (June 07, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647754/photo-image-border-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseCommercial property rental Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10739248/commercial-property-rental-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Visits CBP CESLOS ANGELES (June 07, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647015/photo-image-border-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseCommercial property rental blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10739250/commercial-property-rental-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Visits CBP CESLOS ANGELES (June 07, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647053/photo-image-hand-border-logoFree Image from public domain licenseMechanical engineering poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11832079/mechanical-engineering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCBP seizure of nearly 285,000 counterfeit sports-related itemshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741209/photo-image-border-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseManufacturing industry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11832043/manufacturing-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations uses air assets to protect the air space surrounding Los…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652936/image-border-person-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseCity life film Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443052/city-life-film-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations uses air assets to protect the air space surrounding Los…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652954/image-border-person-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911538/smart-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOfficers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations conduct Non-Intrusive Inspections near SoFi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652941/photo-image-border-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640686/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseOfficers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations conduct Non-Intrusive Inspections near SoFi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648541/photo-image-border-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCompany profile poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911685/company-profile-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePPE at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, PED WESThttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742214/ppe-the-san-ysidro-port-entry-ped-westFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to LA Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749624/welcome-instagram-post-templateView licenseOtay Mesa Cargo Operations following the implementation of Title 42 USC 265.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738817/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19Free Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRecently confiscated counterfeit Super Bowl rings lay on a table at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723802/photo-image-border-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license