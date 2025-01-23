Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagesunflowerpublic domain sunflowervintage postersunflower vintagepublic domain purplesoapsabstractsoap advertisementBe Clean Soap Powder, Manufactured by N.H. Pearce & Co., Cranston, R.ICollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Gilman, Charlotte Perkins, 1860-1935 artist Contributor(s):N.H. Pearce & Co. Publication:[United States : s.n., between 1880 and 1884] Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Soaps, Helianthus Genre(s):Advertisement,Pictorial Work Abstract:A young girl in a purple (?) dress and white apron stands with her hands in the pockets of the apron. Her face is encircled by the petals of a sunflower. Extent: 1 trade card : 11 x 8 cm
Technique: chromolithograph, color
NLM Unique ID: 101506781
OCLC no.: 370605315
Permanent Link: resource.nlm.nih.gov/101506781
Original public domain image from Flickr 