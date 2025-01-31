rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hull Technician 3rd Class Kyle Mehle, from Bedford, Pennsylvania, welds carbon steel stock aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft…
Save
Edit Image
weldingnaval industrywelding gloveswelding engineernaval repairsindustrial securitycarbon steelperson
Welding service Facebook post template
Welding service Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735151/welding-service-facebook-post-templateView license
211208-N-JR318-1026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2021) Hull Technician 3rd Class Kyle Mehle, from Bedford, Pennsylvania, welds…
211208-N-JR318-1026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2021) Hull Technician 3rd Class Kyle Mehle, from Bedford, Pennsylvania, welds…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653097/image-person-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Metal welding png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
Metal welding png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239140/metal-welding-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Sailors load an Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile into a NATO Sea Sparrow Missile System on a weather deck aboard the Nimitz-class…
Sailors load an Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile into a NATO Sea Sparrow Missile System on a weather deck aboard the Nimitz-class…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648539/photo-image-person-ocean-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Professional technicians png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
Professional technicians png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238476/professional-technicians-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
211210-N-JR318-2031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Machinist Mate Fireman Gregory Strode, from Tuscon, Arizona, repairs a…
211210-N-JR318-2031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Machinist Mate Fireman Gregory Strode, from Tuscon, Arizona, repairs a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652847/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Welding service Instagram story template
Welding service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397067/welding-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Kenyatte Quinn, from Atlanta, disassembles an aircraft jack in the hangar bay…
Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Kenyatte Quinn, from Atlanta, disassembles an aircraft jack in the hangar bay…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648547/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Mechanical engineering Instagram post template
Mechanical engineering Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667875/mechanical-engineering-instagram-post-templateView license
211213-N-YP095-1142 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike…
211213-N-YP095-1142 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653091/image-plane-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864802/manufacturing-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
211209-N-YK120-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 09, 2021) Sailors fight a simulated fire in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class…
211209-N-YK120-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 09, 2021) Sailors fight a simulated fire in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652843/photo-image-face-person-fireFree Image from public domain license
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864810/manufacturing-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
211208-N-DN159-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Kade Mckinney, from Wayland, Iowa…
211208-N-DN159-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Kade Mckinney, from Wayland, Iowa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652846/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
World labor day Facebook post template
World labor day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735152/world-labor-day-facebook-post-templateView license
211210-N-GP384-1011 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Chelsea Winsboro, from New York, cuts kiwis in…
211210-N-GP384-1011 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Chelsea Winsboro, from New York, cuts kiwis in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652804/image-person-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Training course poster template, editable text and design
Training course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719383/training-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Brendon Harper, from Lusby, Maryland, removes harnesses from a jet engine in the jet shop…
Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Brendon Harper, from Lusby, Maryland, removes harnesses from a jet engine in the jet shop…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648629/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Car repair poster template, editable text and design
Car repair poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719364/car-repair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 27, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Sharonda Burkes, from Phoenix City, Alabama, tightens a…
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 27, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Sharonda Burkes, from Phoenix City, Alabama, tightens a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652841/image-face-person-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Metalworking services blog banner template
Metalworking services blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13523086/metalworking-services-blog-banner-templateView license
211012-N-YK120-1020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Brian Moffett, from Athens, Georgia…
211012-N-YK120-1020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Brian Moffett, from Athens, Georgia…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653078/image-face-person-lightFree Image from public domain license
Welding service Instagram post template, editable design
Welding service Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365520/welding-service-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
211210-N-GP384-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Aurora Duncan, from Imperial…
211210-N-GP384-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Aurora Duncan, from Imperial…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653094/image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Training course blog banner template, editable design
Training course blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540064/training-course-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Lucia Romero, from Norwalk, California, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of…
Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Lucia Romero, from Norwalk, California, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648523/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Auto services Instagram post template, editable text
Auto services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500712/auto-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
211214-N-DH793-1265 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (Dec. 14, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)…
211214-N-DH793-1265 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (Dec. 14, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652850/photo-image-airplane-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain license
Engineering poster template
Engineering poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668584/engineering-poster-templateView license
211213-N-YP095-1020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Naaman Hodge, from Cincinnati…
211213-N-YP095-1020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Naaman Hodge, from Cincinnati…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652829/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Car repair Instagram post template, editable text
Car repair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220249/car-repair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
211210-N-DH793-1206 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU)…
211210-N-DH793-1206 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653093/image-person-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Car mechanic Instagram post template
Car mechanic Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443490/car-mechanic-instagram-post-templateView license
211215-N-Z0368-1030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 15, 2021) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Sheldon Popo, from…
211215-N-Z0368-1030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 15, 2021) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Sheldon Popo, from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652832/photo-image-person-plane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Business operations blog banner template
Business operations blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507448/business-operations-blog-banner-templateView license
Sailors rig lines to put fuel hoses over the side of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a…
Sailors rig lines to put fuel hoses over the side of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648545/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Training course Instagram post template, editable text
Training course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11289076/training-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
211209-N-DN159-1112 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 9, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56)…
211209-N-DN159-1112 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 9, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653081/photo-image-public-domain-ocean-waterFree Image from public domain license
Training course social story template, editable Instagram design
Training course social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719382/training-course-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
220220-N-TO573-1065 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 22, 2022) Seaman Yanari Cox, from New Bern, North Carolina, paints the anchor chain…
220220-N-TO573-1065 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 22, 2022) Seaman Yanari Cox, from New Bern, North Carolina, paints the anchor chain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653149/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license