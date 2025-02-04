Les animaux de "Gibbs" (série des singes): Cet animal vous amuse? =: Animals of "Gibbs" (Monkey series): Does This Animal Amuse You?
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Contributor(s):
D. & W. Gibbs, issuing body.
Publication:
[London]: D. et W. Gibbs, [between 1910 and 1925?]
Language(s):
French
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Soaps, Toothpastes
Genre(s):
Advertisements
Abstract:
Advertisement for Gibbs Soap. Card features an illustration of a monkey by Jacques Nam (1881-1974). The monkey is juggling 6 products made by Gibbs, such as toothpastes, soaps and cold cream. It is sitting on a table with a caption "Je ne jongle qu'avec le Gibbs" [I only juggle with the Gibbs].
Extent:
1 trade card : 14 x 9 cm
Technique:
black and white
NLM Unique ID:
101704735
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101704735
