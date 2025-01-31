Mexican Mustang Liniment
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Publication:
[New York?] : [publisher not identified], [between 1850 and 1900?]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Nonprescription Drugs, Veterinary Drugs
Genre(s):
Advertisements
Abstract:
Advertisement for Mexican Mustang Liniment. Card features a color illustration of a little girl holding a bottle. She is surrounded by a cat, two dogs and a horse. She is wearing a white blouse with a pink skirt and a white hat. The dog next to her has a white bandage on its head and is lying on top of a silver container labeled "Mexican Mustang Liniment." Also, a big glass medicine bottle is behind the dog.
Extent:
1 trade card : 11 x 7 cm
Technique:
chromolithograph, color
NLM Unique ID:
101701641
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101701641
Original public domain image from Flickr