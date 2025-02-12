Almost! VD
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Publication:
[S.l. : s.n., 1946?]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Military Personnel
Sexually Transmitted Diseases -- epidemiology
Genre(s):
Posters
Abstract:
Color poster with black and white lettering. One of a series of posters warning of the dangers of VD for soldiers returning from WWII. A sailor stands on a wharf, his back to the viewer and next to a trunk and a package. He watches a liner sail at sunset. An oversized translucent white hand with the letters "VD" set in the opened palm looms between the sailor and the ship. The poster is signed by Schiffers.
Extent:
1 poster : 58 x 41 cm.
Provenance:
Purchase; February 1999.
Technique:
color
NLM Unique ID:
101451542
NLM Image ID:
C01315
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101451542
