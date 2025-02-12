rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Almost! VDCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:[S.l. : s.n., 1946?] Language(s):English…
Save
Edit Image
health posterwwiiwwii posterwarposterhistoryworld war signswar poster
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Johnson's Anodyne Liniment: Unlike Any Other : the Vigor of YouthCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Johnson's Anodyne Liniment: Unlike Any Other : the Vigor of YouthCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648384/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
War poster template, editable vintage photography design
War poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Diabetes updateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Institute of Diabetes and…
Diabetes updateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Institute of Diabetes and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653885/image-background-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary poster template
D-day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638668/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Moore's Pilules: Sure Cure for ChillsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Pilules…
Moore's Pilules: Sure Cure for ChillsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Pilules…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654809/image-background-medicine-bookFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Women, Poverty, and AIDS. Original public domain image from Flickr
Women, Poverty, and AIDS. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648671/image-medicine-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
War through the lens poster template, editable vintage photography design
War through the lens poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21534604/war-through-the-lens-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Medicine for the Layman. Original public domain image from Flickr
Medicine for the Layman. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648264/image-person-arts-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Alzheimer's: National Clinical Nursing Conference on Alzheimer's Disease. Original public domain image from Flickr
Alzheimer's: National Clinical Nursing Conference on Alzheimer's Disease. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646937/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
D-Day poster template
D-Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView license
Don't Let a Cercaria Make a Meal Out of Your Liver: Snail Fever (Schistosomiasis) is Dangerous. Original public domain image…
Don't Let a Cercaria Make a Meal Out of Your Liver: Snail Fever (Schistosomiasis) is Dangerous. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648203/image-medicine-cartoon-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
30 minutes in the dispensary may save you many days in the hospitalCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
30 minutes in the dispensary may save you many days in the hospitalCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653893/image-background-medicine-bookFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Warning--Snail Fever (Schistosomiasis) in this Area: Do Not Wash Vehicles or Bathe in Unsafe Water, Do Not Drink Unpurified…
Warning--Snail Fever (Schistosomiasis) in this Area: Do Not Wash Vehicles or Bathe in Unsafe Water, Do Not Drink Unpurified…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646908/image-person-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Emergence of Experimental Embryology in the United States. Original public domain image from Flickr
Emergence of Experimental Embryology in the United States. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648461/image-background-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Positive & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Positive & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Alzheimer's Disease International Objectives. Original public domain image from Flickr
Alzheimer's Disease International Objectives. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648272/image-people-arts-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
To Your Heart's Content. Original public domain image from Flickr
To Your Heart's Content. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647181/image-heart-arts-medicineFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
How Snail Fever (Schistosomiasis) Gets Around: But Snail Fever (Schistosomiasis) Can Be Prevented. Original public domain…
How Snail Fever (Schistosomiasis) Gets Around: But Snail Fever (Schistosomiasis) Can Be Prevented. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648451/image-background-medicine-bookFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
NIAID Holiday Party. Vintage poster.
NIAID Holiday Party. Vintage poster.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993982/niaid-holiday-party-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640315/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView license
Lash's Bitters for Constipation: the man's Regulator for Thirty YearsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Lash's Bitters for Constipation: the man's Regulator for Thirty YearsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647092/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631454/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
If Johnny's Skin Were Tougher, Perhaps He Wouldn't SufferCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
If Johnny's Skin Were Tougher, Perhaps He Wouldn't SufferCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647321/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639998/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
Fatal Accident Was Caused by Teenagers Getting Stoned and Going Too Fast: So Was This OneCollection:Images from the History…
Fatal Accident Was Caused by Teenagers Getting Stoned and Going Too Fast: So Was This OneCollection:Images from the History…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655155/image-face-person-artsFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Avoid Fire Hazards at Work and at Home. Original public domain image from Flickr
Avoid Fire Hazards at Work and at Home. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647156/image-person-medicine-firesFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases. Original public domain image from Flickr
National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647173/image-background-medicine-phoneFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630200/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Unique Relationship: ADI, WHO. Original public domain image from Flickr
Unique Relationship: ADI, WHO. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648271/image-hands-people-artsFree Image from public domain license