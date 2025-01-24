Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imageeyeanatomyeye anatomymonoclevintage glassescross cardhistologyvintage eye illustrationHuman eyeCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:1660? Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Eye -- anatomy & histology Genre(s):Pictorial Works Abstract:Seven views of the human eye. Related Title(s):Is part of: Anatomical demostration cards.; See related catalog record: 101520602 Extent:1 painting on laid paper (1 sheet) : 23 x 16 cm. 