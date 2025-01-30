I say! Stop it!
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Author(s):
Wain, Louis, 1860-1939, artist
Contributor(s):
Zwerdling, Michael, former owner
Publication:
England : Raphael Tuck & Sons, [1910?]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Nurses, Hydrotherapy, Patients,
Cats
Genre(s):
Postcards
Abstract:
Postcard featuring a color illustration of two cats. One cat is sitting in a chair with each of his paws immersed a tub of water (Schneebath therapy). There is a cat dressed as a nurse to his left with an evil look on her face.
Extent:
1 postcard : 14 x 9 cm
Provenance:
Purchase ; Michael Zwerdling ; 2004 ; 04-22.
Technique:
color
NLM Unique ID:
101611663
NLM Image ID:
D05230
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101611663
Original public domain image from Flickr