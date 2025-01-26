Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageeyeglasses historyabstract animals public domainhistorical paintingeyewearreadinganimalreading glassesdog portraitTrying on eyeglassesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Westerreld, H. Ch., artist Publication:1873 Format:Still image Subject(s):Aged, Eyeglasses Abstract:In a scene outside a shop, an old man tests reading glasses while an itinerant spectacle seller holds another pair for him to try. Extent:1 print : 35 x 26 cm. Technique:color NLM Unique ID:101392869 NLM Image ID:A021255 Permanent Link:resource.nlm.nih.gov/101392869Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 876 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2336 x 3200 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas celebration, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422144/christmas-celebration-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseLunetier, Ouvrages et Outils =: Eyewear, Works and ToolsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652754/image-plant-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas celebration png element, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430342/christmas-celebration-png-element-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseLunetier, Machines a couper et a polir =: Eyewear, cutting and polishing machinesCollection:Images from the History of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652521/image-medicine-abstract-eyeFree Image from public domain licenseBook and coffee png, education aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9887770/book-and-coffee-png-education-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseHuman eyeCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:1660? Language(s):English Format:Still image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648568/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas bazaar Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12446070/christmas-bazaar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEarly ophthalmoscopeCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Meyer, Edouard, author Publication:Paris:…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653422/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630754/pet-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseVision and the mechanism for response to external stimuliCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652537/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain license3D university student holding paper editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464657/university-student-holding-paper-editable-remixView licenseVision and visual perceptionCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Descartes, René, 1596-1650…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653427/image-arrow-face-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding gavel, justice scale editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591254/dog-holding-gavel-justice-scale-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan Reading with the Aid of SpectaclesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653361/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePuffer fish head man editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView licenseSenses and their corresponding parts of the brain, vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647662/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseLittle girl wearing eyeglasses reading a storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914152/little-girl-wearing-eyeglasses-reading-storyView licenseWarts of the EyelidCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately 1607…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653612/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePet quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632132/pet-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseTreatment for strabismusCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653357/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView licenseProlapse of the IrisCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653369/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vibes, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12421740/summer-vibes-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseTreatment of CystCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately 1607…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653367/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas spirit Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12446137/christmas-spirit-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately 1607, author…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653622/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas bazaar poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504130/christmas-bazaar-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSurgical treatment of pterygiumCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653364/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576445/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUse of the clamp in eyelid surgeryCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGifts for pets blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728219/gifts-for-pets-blog-banner-templateView licenseGetting ready for the sulphurersCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Wain, Louis, 1860-1939…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648407/image-background-face-catFree Image from public domain licensePet quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632134/pet-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Kandel, David, -1587., engraver Contributor(s): Bock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647250/image-dog-face-plantFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding gavel, justice scale editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364068/dog-holding-gavel-justice-scale-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRentrée d'Orient =: Back from the EastCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):France. Sous…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654946/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseThe Crown and the Kingdom editable poster template with portrait of Henry VIII of Englandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23056334/image-person-art-manView licenseEyelash Tweezers for Radical Extirpation of the EyelashesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653610/image-medicine-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable book mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10637940/editable-book-mockup-flat-lay-designView licenseInstruments Used in Cataract SurgeryCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653333/image-medicine-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license