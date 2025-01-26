rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trying on eyeglassesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Westerreld, H. Ch., artist…
Save
Edit Image
eyeglasses historyabstract animals public domainhistorical paintingeyewearreadinganimalreading glassesdog portrait
Christmas celebration, animal remix, editable design
Christmas celebration, animal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422144/christmas-celebration-animal-remix-editable-designView license
Lunetier, Ouvrages et Outils =: Eyewear, Works and ToolsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Lunetier, Ouvrages et Outils =: Eyewear, Works and ToolsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652754/image-plant-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Christmas celebration png element, animal remix, editable design
Christmas celebration png element, animal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430342/christmas-celebration-png-element-animal-remix-editable-designView license
Lunetier, Machines a couper et a polir =: Eyewear, cutting and polishing machinesCollection:Images from the History of…
Lunetier, Machines a couper et a polir =: Eyewear, cutting and polishing machinesCollection:Images from the History of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652521/image-medicine-abstract-eyeFree Image from public domain license
Book and coffee png, education aesthetic, editable design
Book and coffee png, education aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9887770/book-and-coffee-png-education-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Human eyeCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:1660? Language(s):English Format:Still image…
Human eyeCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:1660? Language(s):English Format:Still image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648568/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Christmas bazaar Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas bazaar Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12446070/christmas-bazaar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Early ophthalmoscopeCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Meyer, Edouard, author Publication:Paris:…
Early ophthalmoscopeCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Meyer, Edouard, author Publication:Paris:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653422/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Facebook story template
Pet quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630754/pet-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Vision and the mechanism for response to external stimuliCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Vision and the mechanism for response to external stimuliCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652537/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain license
3D university student holding paper editable remix
3D university student holding paper editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464657/university-student-holding-paper-editable-remixView license
Vision and visual perceptionCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Descartes, René, 1596-1650…
Vision and visual perceptionCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Descartes, René, 1596-1650…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653427/image-arrow-face-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Dog holding gavel, justice scale editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog holding gavel, justice scale editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591254/dog-holding-gavel-justice-scale-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man Reading with the Aid of SpectaclesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…
Man Reading with the Aid of SpectaclesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653361/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Puffer fish head man editable design, community remix
Puffer fish head man editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView license
Senses and their corresponding parts of the brain, vintage illustration.
Senses and their corresponding parts of the brain, vintage illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647662/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Little girl wearing eyeglasses reading a story
Little girl wearing eyeglasses reading a story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914152/little-girl-wearing-eyeglasses-reading-storyView license
Warts of the EyelidCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately 1607…
Warts of the EyelidCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately 1607…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653612/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote blog banner template
Pet quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632132/pet-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Treatment for strabismusCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately…
Treatment for strabismusCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653357/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView license
Prolapse of the IrisCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately…
Prolapse of the IrisCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653369/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Summer vibes, animal remix, editable design
Summer vibes, animal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12421740/summer-vibes-animal-remix-editable-designView license
Treatment of CystCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately 1607…
Treatment of CystCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately 1607…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653367/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas spirit Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas spirit Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12446137/christmas-spirit-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately 1607, author…
Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately 1607, author…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653622/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas bazaar poster template, editable text and design
Christmas bazaar poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504130/christmas-bazaar-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Surgical treatment of pterygiumCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…
Surgical treatment of pterygiumCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653364/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576445/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Use of the clamp in eyelid surgeryCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…
Use of the clamp in eyelid surgeryCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gifts for pets blog banner template
Gifts for pets blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728219/gifts-for-pets-blog-banner-templateView license
Getting ready for the sulphurersCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Wain, Louis, 1860-1939…
Getting ready for the sulphurersCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Wain, Louis, 1860-1939…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648407/image-background-face-catFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote blog banner template
Pet quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632134/pet-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Kandel, David, -1587., engraver Contributor(s): Bock…
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Kandel, David, -1587., engraver Contributor(s): Bock…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647250/image-dog-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Dog holding gavel, justice scale editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog holding gavel, justice scale editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364068/dog-holding-gavel-justice-scale-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rentrée d'Orient =: Back from the EastCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):France. Sous…
Rentrée d'Orient =: Back from the EastCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):France. Sous…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654946/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
The Crown and the Kingdom editable poster template with portrait of Henry VIII of England
The Crown and the Kingdom editable poster template with portrait of Henry VIII of England
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23056334/image-person-art-manView license
Eyelash Tweezers for Radical Extirpation of the EyelashesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Eyelash Tweezers for Radical Extirpation of the EyelashesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653610/image-medicine-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable book mockup, flat lay design
Editable book mockup, flat lay design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10637940/editable-book-mockup-flat-lay-designView license
Instruments Used in Cataract SurgeryCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…
Instruments Used in Cataract SurgeryCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653333/image-medicine-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license