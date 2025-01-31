rawpixel
History warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography design
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 69, Savenay, France: Ward C-8 for orthopedic cases.
Medicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography design
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.27, Angers, France: Workshop for reconstruction in connection with orthopedic…
Back to dorm sale Instagram post template, editable text
Base Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: Orthopedic Ward (No. 7-A)Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Healthcare center Instagram post template
U.S. Air Force. Hospital, McChord Air Force Base, Tacoma, Wash: Interior view- Orthopedic WardCollection:Images from the…
Senior health insurance Instagram post template
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 9, Chateauroux, France: Christmas Dinner
Bedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
Artificial limbs: Orthopedic brace, archive photo.
Medical center Instagram post template, editable text
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: Paris: , 1827 Format: Still image Abstract: Female…
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: 1647 Format: Still image Abstract: Full length orthopedic…
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 41, Paris, France: A Mexican Fighting for AmericaCollection:Images from the History of…
Student accommodation Instagram post template, editable text
Army Nurses with Santa Claus Outside the 172nd General Hospital.
Medical care Instagram post template, editable text
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 26, Allerey, France: Grave of Lt. Klingen, hospital's first deathFormat: Still image Extent:…
Health checkup packages poster template
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: Paris: , 1741 Format: Still image Abstract: Allegory…
Health check-up poster template, editable text & design
Orthopedic splints or bracesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Bell, Benjamin, 1749-1806…
Health check up poster template, editable text & design
Leg braces and corrective shoesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bell, Benjamin, 1749-1806…
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable design
Bandaging an amputee at the Severance Hospital, Seoul, Korea
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
Pretty little girl adjusts a brace on her legCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)Subject(s):Orthopedic…
War through the lens poster template, editable vintage photography design
Loading a Hospital Train with typhoid patients, Station 83, Manchuria.
Senior health Instagram post template, editable text
Orthopedic apparatus: Traction method
Women's health Instagram post template, editable text
Orthopedic apparatusCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: Paris: , 1544 Format: Still image…
Annual physical exam
Arm sling and artificial legsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bell, Benjamin, 1749-1806…
