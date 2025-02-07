Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageseedling treehands gardenreforestationhandplanttreepersonnatureA pair of gloved hands plant a whitebark pine seedling.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 795 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3264 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHand cupping plant, environment 3D remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230687/hand-cupping-plant-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseWhitebark SeedlingsA person holding whitebark pine seedlingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653025/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseReforestation program poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428074/reforestation-program-poster-templateView licenseA pair of hands press a seedling into the earthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648518/pair-hands-press-seedling-into-the-earthFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding plant, reforestation, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592540/hand-holding-plant-reforestation-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseTree planting, plastic wrap effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569209/tree-planting-plastic-wrap-effectView licenseHand holding plant, reforestation, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589435/hand-holding-plant-reforestation-digital-remix-editable-designView licensePickin in the Pines 2021-11Photo taken September 15, 2021 by Danika Thiele. Credit U.S. Forest Service Coconino National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653347/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064611/volunteer-blog-banner-templateView licensePlanting a Seedling into Burned Soil. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733875/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGreen impact Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506802/green-impact-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHand holding a Whitebark Seedling. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732229/photo-image-plant-tree-handFree Image from public domain licenseReforestation & tree planting desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933460/reforestation-tree-planting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseVolunteer planting trees gardening outdoors nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13830753/volunteer-planting-trees-gardening-outdoors-natureView licenseHand cupping plant, environment 3D remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798986/hand-cupping-plant-environment-remix-editable-designView licensePark Employee Pulls a Whitebark Seedling from a Bag. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732346/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReforestation & hand holding a tree illustration, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909016/reforestation-hand-holding-tree-illustration-customizable-designView licensePlanting gardening outdoors nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12004226/photo-image-background-plant-personView licenseReforestation & nature conservation watercolor illustration, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888957/png-background-design-blank-spaceView licenseGardener plant gardening outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12912210/gardener-plant-gardening-outdoors-generated-image-rawpixelView licensePlant club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516809/plant-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePlanting gardening outdoors nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596100/planting-gardening-outdoors-nature-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseGarden therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507165/garden-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlanting gardening outdoors nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990011/photo-image-face-plant-handView licensePlant more trees Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506790/plant-more-trees-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlanting gardening outdoors nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596082/planting-gardening-outdoors-nature-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseArbor day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507138/arbor-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlanting gardening outdoors nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12639152/planting-gardening-outdoors-nature-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseNature conservation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064580/nature-conservation-blog-banner-templateView licensePlanting gardening outdoors nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11989905/photo-image-face-plant-handView licenseSapling & tree planting watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933462/sapling-tree-planting-watercolor-background-editable-designView licenseResettled, El Monte, California by Dorothea Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9279866/resettled-monte-california-dorothea-langeFree Image from public domain licenseReforestation & environment watercolor desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909018/reforestation-environment-watercolor-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePlanting gardening outdoors nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12639165/planting-gardening-outdoors-nature-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseSapling & reforestation watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889142/sapling-reforestation-watercolor-background-editable-designView licenseGardener garden grass soil.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13802231/gardener-garden-grass-soilView licenseSapling & environment watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909019/sapling-environment-watercolor-background-editable-designView licenseGardener planting flower gloves gardening outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16341932/gardener-planting-flower-gloves-gardening-outdoorsView licenseHand cupping plant png, 3D environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229822/hand-cupping-plant-png-environment-remix-editable-designView licensePNG Gardener planting flower gloves gardening outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16381325/png-gardener-planting-flower-gloves-gardening-outdoorsView license