Covid-19 vaccination.
Healthcare diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942115/healthcare-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
At Lekpongunor CHPS hospital in Ghana, USAID continues to fight COVID-19 by getting vaccine shots in arms. Nurse prepares to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653046/image-face-person-masksFree Image from public domain license
Health diverse hands png, wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941315/health-diverse-hands-png-wellness-editable-remixView license
Health worker at 37 Military Hospital prepares for the administration of the first COVID-19 vaccine in Ghana.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050528/photo-image-logo-covid-vaccineFree Image from public domain license
Health diverse hands png, wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940109/health-diverse-hands-png-wellness-editable-remixView license
Assistance in Southern Madagascar. In September 2021, Sandrine had been bringing her 7-month-old son, Tonia, to this USAID…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050533/photo-image-face-people-babyFree Image from public domain license
Health diverse hands png, wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941324/health-diverse-hands-png-wellness-editable-remixView license
Assistance in Southern Madagascar - Mitigating malnutrition. Good news, he’s healthy! Augustine got great news when she had…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050532/photo-image-wood-person-foodFree Image from public domain license
Medical diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940130/medical-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
First vial of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Ghana.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050524/photo-image-covid-vaccine-personFree Image from public domain license
Medical diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940606/medical-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Guinea Health Center. Communicating safely with communities in the midst of COVID-19 remains a priority for USAID. Credit:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050534/photo-image-flower-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Pet vaccines Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451732/pet-vaccines-instagram-post-templateView license
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the American people stand with the people of Indonesia in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708847/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943746/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Providing Face Coverings in Madagascar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050485/providing-face-coverings-madagascarFree Image from public domain license
Physical rehabilitation Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395297/physical-rehabilitation-facebook-post-templateView license
Ventilators arrive in Ghana. Thanks to the United States' unwavering commitment to the people of Ghana, USAID is donating…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050490/photo-image-covid-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Doctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998898/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView license
Kenya Ventilator Training
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051146/kenya-ventilator-trainingFree Image from public domain license
Health & medical center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940352/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mozambique - Vents Training at Maputo Central Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051316/image-public-domain-person-doctorFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the American people stand with the people of Indonesia in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708826/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943754/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19, Ms Turmini hold her baby before got vaccine in Midwife kussudiati private clinic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076768/photo-image-public-domain-covid-childFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945053/healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A medical officer serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372984/free-photo-image-black-doctor-injecting-vaccine-african-injectionFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943744/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Baby getting a first injection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/546145/premium-photo-image-vaccine-children-hospital-crying-babyView license
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946135/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Ugandan soldier serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) takes the COVID-19 jab at the launch of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373000/free-photo-image-vaccine-african-black-doctors-patientFree Image from public domain license
Medical technology, editable health & wellness remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591958/medical-technologyeditable-health-wellness-remixView license
Happy people holding health care icons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/468178/premium-photo-image-first-aid-background-covid-vaccinations-medical-happy-patientView license
Doctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998862/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView license
Toddler getting a vaccination by a pediatrician
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/513627/premium-photo-image-vaccination-black-nurse-kidsView license
Senior medical care poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538349/senior-medical-care-poster-templateView license
Happy people holding health care icons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/468232/premium-psd-checklist-medical-aidView license
Doctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998904/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView license
Hospitalman Cierrajaye Santella, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393836/free-photo-image-vaccine-nurse-bottleFree Image from public domain license