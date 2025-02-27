Edit ImageCropU.S. Agency for International DevelopmentSaveSaveEdit Imagehealth care workervaccine kidglobal healthafrica nurseafrican kids vaccinationafrica aidhandhospitalCovid-19 vaccination.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHealthcare diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942115/healthcare-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseAt Lekpongunor CHPS hospital in Ghana, USAID continues to fight COVID-19 by getting vaccine shots in arms. Nurse prepares to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653046/image-face-person-masksFree Image from public domain licenseHealth diverse hands png, wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941315/health-diverse-hands-png-wellness-editable-remixView licenseHealth worker at 37 Military Hospital prepares for the administration of the first COVID-19 vaccine in Ghana.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050528/photo-image-logo-covid-vaccineFree Image from public domain licenseHealth diverse hands png, wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940109/health-diverse-hands-png-wellness-editable-remixView licenseAssistance in Southern Madagascar. In September 2021, Sandrine had been bringing her 7-month-old son, Tonia, to this USAID…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050533/photo-image-face-people-babyFree Image from public domain licenseHealth diverse hands png, wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941324/health-diverse-hands-png-wellness-editable-remixView licenseAssistance in Southern Madagascar - Mitigating malnutrition. Good news, he’s healthy! Augustine got great news when she had…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050532/photo-image-wood-person-foodFree Image from public domain licenseMedical diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940130/medical-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseFirst vial of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Ghana.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050524/photo-image-covid-vaccine-personFree Image from public domain licenseMedical diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940606/medical-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseGuinea Health Center. Communicating safely with communities in the midst of COVID-19 remains a priority for USAID. Credit:…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050534/photo-image-flower-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePet vaccines Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451732/pet-vaccines-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the American people stand with the people of Indonesia in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708847/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943746/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseProviding Face Coverings in Madagascarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050485/providing-face-coverings-madagascarFree Image from public domain licensePhysical rehabilitation Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395297/physical-rehabilitation-facebook-post-templateView licenseVentilators arrive in Ghana. Thanks to the United States' unwavering commitment to the people of Ghana, USAID is donating…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050490/photo-image-covid-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998898/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseKenya Ventilator Traininghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051146/kenya-ventilator-trainingFree Image from public domain licenseHealth & medical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940352/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMozambique - Vents Training at Maputo Central Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051316/image-public-domain-person-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the American people stand with the people of Indonesia in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708826/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943754/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUSAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19, Ms Turmini hold her baby before got vaccine in Midwife kussudiati private clinic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076768/photo-image-public-domain-covid-childFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945053/healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA medical officer serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372984/free-photo-image-black-doctor-injecting-vaccine-african-injectionFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943744/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaby getting a first injectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/546145/premium-photo-image-vaccine-children-hospital-crying-babyView licenseHospital care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946135/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Ugandan soldier serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) takes the COVID-19 jab at the launch of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373000/free-photo-image-vaccine-african-black-doctors-patientFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology, editable health & wellness remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591958/medical-technologyeditable-health-wellness-remixView licenseHappy people holding health care iconshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/468178/premium-photo-image-first-aid-background-covid-vaccinations-medical-happy-patientView licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998862/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseToddler getting a vaccination by a pediatricianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/513627/premium-photo-image-vaccination-black-nurse-kidsView licenseSenior medical care poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538349/senior-medical-care-poster-templateView licenseHappy people holding health care iconshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/468232/premium-psd-checklist-medical-aidView licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998904/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseHospitalman Cierrajaye Santella, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393836/free-photo-image-vaccine-nurse-bottleFree Image from public domain license