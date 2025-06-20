Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantpersonnaturepublic domainlandscapepaintingphotocc0Painter at Jewell Hollow Overlook. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7360 x 4912 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseTimber Hollow Overlook AT PostNPS | N. Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071865/timber-hollow-overlook-postnps-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSunrise at Little Devil Stairs OverlookNPS | N. Lewis Snag, Dead Tree (_MG_4477_Sunrise_LittleDevilStairsOverlook.tif)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652879/photo-image-plant-moon-night-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseLow Gap Visitor and DogNPS | N. Lewis (20210920_NDL5944_Visitor.Dog_LowGap_nl)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653142/photo-image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGravel Springs Hikers in the RainNPS | N. Lewis Two hikers wearing rain gear on the A.T. at Gravel Springs Parking Area…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652881/photo-image-plant-people-treeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWinter Sunrise Pinnacles OverlookNPS | N. Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071349/winter-sunrise-pinnacles-overlooknps-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican safari background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseThornton Hollow Overlook SunriseNPShttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071358/thornton-hollow-overlook-sunrisenpsFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView licenseEarly Fall Grasses.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648580/early-fall-grassesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseArtist In Residence Two Mile Run OverlookNPS | N. Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071966/photo-image-cloud-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540270/autumn-coming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWinter Sunrise Hazel Mtn.NPS | N. Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071353/winter-sunrise-hazel-mtnnps-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licensePeregrine FalconNPS | A. AndreasShenandoah’s peregrine reintroduction program, in cooperation with the College of William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071721/photo-image-plant-tree-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseVideographer's Sunset Silhouette. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648242/photo-image-sunset-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443872/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseVideoing a RedbushNPS | N. Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653026/videoing-redbushnps-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseShow Your Love for ShenandoahVolunteers at Jewell Hollow Overlook trash cleanuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654264/image-person-public-domain-loveFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licensePoplar Canopy, green forest.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648519/poplar-canopy-green-forestFree Image from public domain licenseLove angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663570/love-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseOverlook Mountain House, distant view. by Edward Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14294373/overlook-mountain-house-distant-view-edward-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHannah Trail Marker Sunstar Pinnacles OverlookNPS | N. Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071636/photo-image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381135/play-time-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHiker at Whiteoak Canyon FallsNPS | N. Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648219/hiker-whiteoak-canyon-fallsnps-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseChildren activity Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381145/children-activity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTrailpost Horse Trail.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995787/trailpost-horse-trailFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMorning Buck Hollow PanoNPS | N. Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071355/morning-buck-hollow-panonps-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChapel of Saint Paul by John Harringtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14321197/chapel-saint-paul-john-harringtonFree Image from public domain license