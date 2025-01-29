Edit ImageCropU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagevolunteer maintenance groupcc0 bedvolunteeryouth cookingkids cookinggroup workmaintenance volunteersweed the bedsPlanting4-H is a global network of youth organizations whose mission is "engaging youth to reach their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development." They do this by learning through service. A 4-H group known as the O.W.L.S., Outdoor Wildlife Leadership Service, visited Brandon Spring Group Center at Land Between The Lakes in May 2016. O.W.L.S. educates kids on a variety of outdoor, survival, and identification skills. These include wildlife tracking, studying avian populations, Dutch oven cooking, and ice cream making. These 4-H’ers planted a butterfly garden, weeded flowerbeds, and helped with trail work and maintenance projects. 