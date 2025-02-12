Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageaviation mechanicmechanicalaircraft mechanicmachinistmechanicsailormechanics shop aviationfaceAviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Brendon Harper, from Lusby, Maryland, removes harnesses from a jet engine in the jet shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), July 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. 