July 2022 - Cannon Renewal Project
Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing.
Phase 3 of the Cannon Renewal Project began in January 2021 and is scheduled to be complete in December 2022. The entire east side of the building, from the basement to the fifth floor, is closed. Work includes demolishing and rebuilding the fifth floor, conserving the exterior stonework and rehabilitating the individual office suites.
Full project details at www.aoc.gov/cannon.
-----
This official Architect of the Capitol photograph is being made available for educational, scholarly, news or personal purposes (not advertising or any other commercial use). When any of these images is used the photographic credit line should read “Architect of the Capitol.” These images may not be used in any way that would imply endorsement by the Architect of the Capitol or the United States Congress of a product, service or point of view. For more information visit www.aoc.gov/terms.
Reference: 20220705_120621_SG
Original public domain image from Flickr